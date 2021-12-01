ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Editorial Roundup: Georgia

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

Dalton Daily Citizen. November 30, 2021. Editorial: With emergence of omicron COVID variant, follow CDC’s guidance and get booster shot. There is plenty we don’t know yet know about the omicron COVID-19 variant, as news of its discovery broke while many of us were enjoying the Thanksgiving holiday. The...

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Health officials confirm first in-state Omicron case

The Georgia Department of Public Health on Sunday confirmed the first in-state case of COVID-19 caused by the Omicron variant. Health officials say the individual recently traveled from South Africa, developed mild symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19. Genomic sequencing confirmed the presence of the Omicron variant. The individual is isolating at home and contract […] The post Health officials confirm first in-state Omicron case appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
County hospitals halt COVID vaccine mandates

SEBRING — Highlands County hospital employees will not have to take the COVID-19 vaccine if they do not want it ... at least for now. A recent injunction from courts have temporarily blocked the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to mandate the vaccines nationwide. The CMS mandates would...
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
EatThis

5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Experts

The coronavirus pandemic is not over, and it's not waning either—in fact, cases are rising again, as more people go indoors. "The current seven day daily average of cases is about 92,800. This is an 18% increase from last week," warned CDC Chief Rochelle Walensky this week. "The seven day average of hospital admissions is about 5,600 per day, about a 6% increase from the prior seven day average. And the seven day average daily deaths are about 1,000 per day." Contrast that with the number of daily cases experts say would make us a whole lot safer: a comparatively tiny 10,000. So where are you most likely to catch COVID? Read on for 5 places—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
newsy.com

Where Did The Omicron COVID Variant Come From?

South African scientists identified a new version of the coronavirus this week that they say is behind a recent spike in COVID-19 infections in Gauteng, the country’s most populous province. It's unclear where the new variant actually arose, but it was first detected by scientists in South Africa and has now been seen in travelers to Belgium, Botswana, Hong Kong and Israel.
Biden Unleashed a New Covid Plan

There has been a growing concern about a new Covid-19 variant as we head into the winter months. On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced his winter coronavirus strategy, which includes distribution of free at-home rapid tests, mask requirements on public transit and strict testing protocols for all international travelers.
Only In Maryland

12 Staggering Photos Of An Abandoned Mental Hospital Hiding In Maryland

There’s no shortage of abandoned places in Maryland and today we’re featuring one that’s among the most disturbing. This facility dates all the way back to 1911, when it opened as the Hospital for the Negro Insane of Maryland. At that time, the facility seemed promising, vowing to care for and treat African American patients […] The post 12 Staggering Photos Of An Abandoned Mental Hospital Hiding In Maryland appeared first on Only In Your State.
theeastcountygazette.com

January Will Bring SNAP Benefits as High as its Pre-Pandemic Worth

On January 1, food benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels for hundreds of thousands of families in Mississippi. In less than two months after the state’s emergency declaration for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic expires, the Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that an additional benefit for COVID-19 recipients will continue next year.
The Weather Channel

Chewing Gum Helps Reduction of COVID-19 Transmission: Study

A chewing gum laced with a plant-grown protein serves as a "trap" for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, reducing viral load in saliva and potentially tamping down transmission, finds a new study. The researchers exposed saliva samples from COVID-19 patients to the ACE2 gum and found that levels of viral RNA fell...
