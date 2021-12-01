ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clauses are coming to town — and they've been brushing up on their skills

By Ben Popken
NBC News
NBC News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSanta Claus has supply chain issues. While demand is surging for in-person visits, fewer Santa Claus entertainers are available. Mitch Allen, the founder of HireSanta.com, a booking website, estimated that there are 15 percent fewer Santa Claus entertainers this year. The factors include deaths due to Covid-related illnesses, Santas who are...

