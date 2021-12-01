ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

China-based Covid disinformation operation pushed fake Swiss scientist, Facebook says

By Kevin Collier
NBC News
NBC News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina-based propagandists created an elaborate online disinformation campaign this year centered on an internet persona claiming to be a Swiss biologist to mislead the public about the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, Facebook researchers said Wednesday. Going by the name Dr. Wilson Edwards, the persona wrote on Facebook that...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEKU

Facebook takes down China-based network spreading false COVID-19 claims

The parent company of Facebook and Instagram said on Wednesday it has taken down more than 600 accounts, pages and groups connected to a Chinese influence operation spreading COVID-19 disinformation, including an account purporting to be a fictitious Swiss biologist. The China-based network was one of six Meta, formerly know...
INTERNET
abc17news.com

Facebook: Fake scientist used to spread anti-US propaganda

Facebook says it removed hundreds of fake accounts linked to an effort to spread unfounded claims that the U.S. was pressuring scientists to blame the coronavirus on China. The platform says the disinformation operation began in July when someone claiming to be a Swiss biologist posted the claim, which was quickly reposted by hundreds of accounts later determined to be fake. The story circulated widely in Chinese state media before Swiss officials announced they had no record of the scientist who first made the claim. Facebook said it found evidence linking the network to employees at Chinese state-run technology and infrastructure companies.
INTERNET
abc17news.com

Facebook says Belarusian KGB used fake accounts to stoke border crisis

Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, says it has evidence the Belarusian KGB used fake accounts to pose as journalists and activists to stoke tensions about the crisis at the border between Belarus and Poland. “These fictitious personas posted criticism of Poland in English, Polish, and Kurdish, including pictures...
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CBS News

WorldView: Facebook parent company removes Chinese accounts spreading COVID-19 disinformation

The parent company of Facebook and Instagram has taken down more than 600 accounts, pages and groups connected to a Chinese operation spreading COVID-19 disinformation. Meanwhile, a British court dismissed an appeal by a tabloid paper against a ruling that it had breached the privacy of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex by printing parts of a letter she wrote to her estranged father. Ian Lee reports from London on these and other stories from around the world.
PUBLIC SAFETY
lawfareblog.com

Understanding the Pro-China Propaganda and Disinformation Tool Set in Xinjiang

In early October, the Twitter account of a vice president at an international private bank based in Monaco tweeted several times about life in Xinjiang, China. She shared videos of the white birch forests that beautify the region and spoke of her love of Xinjiang-style fried pork noodles. The account also posted a video of the Xinjiang cotton harvest, saying, “Mechanization helps the cotton industry improve quality and efficiency, and increase farmers’ income #Xinjiang.” This banker had not recently returned from a trip to Xinjiang. She was not tweeting praise for Xinjiang culture and economy out of genuine affection or self-interest. She was not even doing the tweeting. Hackers had stolen her account some weeks before to join a chorus of other Twitter accounts discussing Xinjiang’s cuisine and cotton. This banker’s Twitter account had become the smallest cog in a vast, state-backed, defensive-disinformation campaign.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central China#Covid#Disinformation#Swiss#Chinese
NBC News

China warns U.S. will 'pay' for Olympics diplomatic boycott

China has told the United States it will "pay" for its diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics on human rights grounds. The White House on Monday announced it would not send any government officials to the Games in February 2022, due to "ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights abuses."
SPORTS
The Independent

Facebook cracks down on ‘Swiss biologist’ Covid conspiracy theory that originated in China

Facebook has cracked down on a Chinese influence operation that promoted fake claims made by a fictitious “Swiss biologist” that the US was interfering in the search for Covid-19 origins, parent company Meta said on Thursday.The company said it has removed a network of 524 Facebook accounts, 20 pages, four groups and 86 accounts on Instagram in China, including those belonging to employees of Chinese state infrastructure companies across four continents.As part of the operation, a social media user posing as a Swiss biologist named Wilson Edwards claimed on Facebook and Twitter that the US was putting pressure on World...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

The EU is finally putting its money where its mouth is on China

London (CNN) — The European Union has long been criticized for trying to have its cake and eat it when it comes to China. On one hand, it badly wants a strong economic relationship with its biggest partner for goods trade. On the other, it recognizes the Chinese government is a serial human rights offender and systemic rival.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
americanmilitarynews.com

Facebook says China linked to COVID-19 propaganda campaign against US

Facebook revealed on Wednesday that Chinese state employees were linked to a “deceptive” COVID-19 disinformation campaign that claimed the United States was pressuring the World Health Organization to blame the pandemic on China. In a report entitled “THE SWISS BIOLOGIST THAT NEVER WAS: A Chinese influence operation focused on COVID-19,”...
INTERNET
Telegraph

Scientists pushed for tougher Covid rules even before UK's first omicron case

Government scientists urged ministers to impose restrictions before any cases of omicron had been found in Britain, new papers show. Documents released by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) on Friday show that members of Nervtag, the experts advising ministers on new viruses, recommended "early and robust actions" to prevent transmission of the new variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Russia cracks down on anti-vaxxer disinformation as inoculation push lags behind

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian authorities said on Wednesday they were scouring social networks and media websites to find people spreading false claims about the dangers of COVID-19 vaccination, the latest in a series of measures to invigorate sluggish inoculation rates. Russia’s daily coronavirus-related deaths are near record highs after a...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Data Center Knowledge

Executive at Swiss Tech Company Said to Operate Secret Surveillance Operation

(Bloomberg) -- The co-founder of a company that has been trusted by technology giants including Google and Twitter to deliver sensitive passwords to millions of their customers also operated a service that ultimately helped governments secretly surveil and track mobile phones, according to former employees and clients. Since it started...
BUSINESS
Mic

The Chinese government apparently changed the weather

We already know that humans are at least indirectly responsible for affecting the weather, pumping greenhouse gases into the atmosphere and warming the planet. But China has taken it even further. According to a study conducted by scientists at Tsinghua University in Beijing, the Chinese government successfully managed to temporarily eliminate air pollution to create blue skies on the day that the Chinese Communist party celebrated its 100th anniversary.
POLITICS
NBC News

NBC News

238K+
Followers
34K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy