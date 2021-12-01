ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

FlytBase & DroneBase Partner Up to Provide Fully Autonomous Drone-in-a-Box Solutions in Italy

uasweekly.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCloud-based drone-automation software provider FlytBase is delighted to announce their partnership with Italy-based drone manufacturer and service provider DroneBase. Together, they aim to make scalable drone-in-a-box (DiaB) systems commercially available to businesses for deploying autonomous drone-based security, monitoring, and public safety operations in Italy. Journey of DBase: The Integrated...

uasweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

IOTech Partners With Google Cloud to Provide Integrated Edge-Cloud Solutions at Scale

IOTech’s IoT platforms, Edge Xpert and Edge XRT enable Google Cloud customers to extract and process data from a broad range of OT devices at the edge. Edge software provider IOTech announced it is expanding its partnership with Google Cloud to offer smart and integrated edge-cloud solutions for enterprise companies. With this partnership, industrial users including manufacturing, building automation, and smart energy can now deploy smart, no-code and integrated edge-cloud solutions at scale.
BUSINESS
tvtechnology.com

Nxtedition Unveils Fully Containerized Solution For Use In Public Cloud

MALMO, Sweden—Broadcast microservices specialist nxtedition has enhanced its consolidated production and playout platform with nxt|cloud, a complete deployment of nxtedition running in the public cloud. Prior to nxt|cloud, playout in nxtedition relied on the switching, layering and real-time rendering capabilities of CasparCG using COTS hardware. However, nxtedition has now developed...
COMPUTERS
roboticsbusinessreview.com

ROEQ – Start-Up Profile – Critical Enabling Technologies for Autonomous Mobile Robots

ROEQ A/S – Company Profile. – Michael Ejstrup Hansen (Managing Director), Benni S. Lund (COO, Partner), Carsten Sørensen (Partner) The company’s solutions, well-engineered and tested, have proven to produce a quick ROI, with increased AMR productivity and efficiency, along with improved AMR utilization. ROEQ A/S – Offerings Profile. Primary Target...
TECHNOLOGY
thepaypers.com

SCB selects BPC as its solution partner in Vietnam

Saigon Commercial Bank (SCB) has chosen BPC as its solution partner in Vietnam, helping to accelerate digital transformation in Vietnam’s banking sector. Using BPC’s SmartVista Platform for switching and Card Management system, SCB will be able to provide hyper-personalised services for customers and elevate the experience of digital banking across the nation.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Gps#Software#Solution#Flytnow#Diab#Dji#Consumer Enterprise#Mavic 2 Enterprise#Dbase
insurancebusinessmag.com

Willis Towers Watson partners up with software provider CodeEast

Willis Towers Watson (WTW) has formed a new global partnership with the Dublin-based insurance software provider CodeEast. The partnership will see WTW combine its Radar Live price delivery and decision system with CodeEast’s ONEview digital insurance platform to create an insurance solution that enables real-time risk assessment for insurance product distribution. ONEview can call Radar Live for real-time pricing requests from models developed in the wider Radar range of systems, a release said.
BUSINESS
everythingrf.com

Digi-Key Partners with Seeed Studio to Provide the First Private LoRaWAN-in-a-Box Solution

Digi-Key Electronics, a leading electronic components distributor, has partnered with. and Machinechat to launch the industry's first private LoRaWAN (Long Range Wide Area Network)-in-a-Box solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT). "Digi-Key is proud to be the exclusive global source for these turnkey, industry-first LoRaWAN solutions," said Robbie Paul, director...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Affinity Solutions and Tyler Technologies Partner to Provide Real-Time Economic Recovery Data and Insights

Affinity Solutions, a prominent data-led consumer insights company, is pleased to announce a partnership with Tyler Technologies, the largest company in North America solely focused on providing software and services to the public sector. Marketing Technology News:CorVive Announces its Latest Blockbuster Business App that is Designed to Simplify how the...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Cisco
wholefoodsmagazine.com

Glanbia, KSM-66 Partner to Provide “Powerful Ingredient Solution”

Chicago, IL—Glanbia Nutritionals has partnered with Ixoreal Biomed Inc. to optimize Ixoreal’s KSM-66 Ashwagandha root extract with NutraShield Technology, according to a press release. KSM-66 is a branded root extract, produced using a proprietary extraction process that does not use alcohol or any other chemical solvent. NutraShield Technology microencapsulates nutrients,...
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Cavirin Selected As Solutions Partner For AWS Inspector-Next Partner Program

Cavirin integrates Amazon Inspector into Cavirin’s hybrid cloud security and compliance platform. Cavirin, a pioneer and a leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions, announces native integration with Amazon Inspector by Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). By combining the native capabilities of Amazon Inspector with Cavirin solution’s advanced policy-based workflow, security professionals gain powerful insights into system health within a single unified platform.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Anchor gets $15 million seed funding to expand its B2B autonomous billing solution

The wasted time and other challenges suffered during payment collection mainly stem from a reliance on manual billing cycles and processes, which are laborious, time-consuming, and prone to mistakes and fraud. These are the gaps that Anchor, a U.S. startup with a research and development center in Israel, is out to bridge.
BUSINESS
commercialintegrator.com

Key Digital Launches Conference Room In a Box Solution

Key Digital launched a “Conference Room in a Box” solution that includes a family of videoconferencing products that require no programming and allow users to connect their laptop and run a meeting on any conferencing platform. The solution is designed as an easy-to-deploy and operate, with programming-free installation while offering...
ELECTRONICS
verticalmag.com

HHLA Sky and Iris Automation team for drone collision avoidance solutions

Estimated reading time 4 minutes, 8 seconds. Two leading developers of innovative drone technology, Germany-based HHLA Sky and US-based Iris Automation, have announced an international partnership. By integrating their unique technologies, they improve two of the current most challenging tasks in drone operations beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS): to remotely, globally and simultaneously control over 100 industrial drones from a centralized control center – while increasing local air space safety by detecting and avoiding other unmanned or manned aircraft.
ELECTRONICS
CMSWire

Communications Provider Staffbase Acquires Valo Solutions

Internal communications provider Staffbase announced its acquisition of Valo Solutions, a provider of intranets and workplace solutions for Microsoft 365, SharePoint and Microsoft Teams. Valo Solutions’ focus on communications teams within Microsoft 365 comes as Teams users expanded from 75 million users in April 2020, to 145 million a year...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Commenting Leader Insticator Partners with LiveRamp, Providing Publishers with Access to Its Authenticated Traffic Solution

The partnership will provide Insticator’s publishing partners with greater control over audience activation and first-party data, adding to Insticator’s robust roster of addressability solutions. , the leader in engagement solutions for publishers, today announced an integration with leading data connectivity platform, LiveRamp, providing Insticator’s publishing partners with access to LiveRamp’s...
TECHNOLOGY
comptia.org

5 Reasons Blockchain Should Matter to Solution Providers

The market opportunity in blockchain technology for managed service providers (MSPs) is significant, as more businesses look to implement blockchain and change the way they store and access data and complete transactions. MSPs are not alone in embracing this technology. The blockchain market size is projected to grow from $4.9...
COMPUTERS
Benzinga

Boqii Partners With Pet Hospital SAAS Solution Provider Evetsoft

Boqii Holding Ltd (NYSE: BQ) announced a strategic partnership with Evetsoft Pet Hospital Management Software, a pet hospital SAAS solutions provider. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed. The parties will launch an online procurement platform tailored for streamlining the procurement process of pet hospitals and clinics. The...
PETS
martechseries.com

Wakatta Partners Up With .ART To Bring NFT-Powered Solutions to 150,000 Artists

Wakatta, an NFT-focused blockchain developed by Sensorium DLT, has announced a strategic partnership with .ART, the world’s top-level domain created for the international art and culture community. This cooperation will see the development of a virtual, NFT-based marketplace for the .ART community, offering artists the possibility to mint, buy, sell...
VISUAL ART
uasweekly.com

UKRSPECSYSTEMS has released a new imaging and video system USG-400 with sophisticated algorithms of mission control software -Aerowatcher

USG-400 EO/IR/LRF is a multi-sensor and multi-purpose gimbal, with industry-proven hardware and software combination on board. We have integrated a sophisticated onboard video processing solution, a Full HD sensor with 30x optical zoom and 3x digital zoom, an uncooled IR sensor with the long-range optical zoom lens, and a laser rangefinder with up to 5 km measuring range. This ISTAR camera system is a turnkey plug-and-play solution. It is ideal for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or drones), helicopters, autogyros, and small manned aviation platforms.
SOFTWARE
uasweekly.com

Drone Delivery Canada provides condor update

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is pleased to provide an update on the Condor drone development. The Company has successfully tested numerous aspects of the Condor solution at test ranges in Alma, Quebec at the Unmanned Aerial System Centre of Excellence, and in Foremost, Alberta at the UAS Test Range. On November the 4th, 2021, the Company announced its Ontario Commercialization Centre, where Condor testing will continue, in addition to customer pre-delivery inspection, maintenance, training and customer demonstrations. The Centre will also support testing and development of multiple DDC platforms, including the: FLYTE software, Detect and Avoid (DAA) systems, Canary drone, DroneSpot depots, etc.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy