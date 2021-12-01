FlytBase & DroneBase Partner Up to Provide Fully Autonomous Drone-in-a-Box Solutions in Italy
Cloud-based drone-automation software provider FlytBase is delighted to announce their partnership with Italy-based drone manufacturer and service provider DroneBase. Together, they aim to make scalable drone-in-a-box (DiaB) systems commercially available to businesses for deploying autonomous drone-based security, monitoring, and public safety operations in Italy. Journey of DBase: The Integrated...uasweekly.com
