Brentford’s injury woes are easing slightly and Yoane Wissa, a hero off the bench in his most recent two appearances, against Liverpool and West Ham, should be fit to return after six weeks out. The Bees have not won in the league since Wissa scored with the last kick at the London Stadium and have not claimed three points at home since the opening weekend. Thomas Frank has called for bravery and a display of his side’s buccaneering best should trouble Everton. Like their hosts, the Blues have taken only a point from their last five games; Rafa Benítez’s side need to improve on tedious blanks against Spurs and Manchester City. Nick Ames.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO