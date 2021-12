The Utah Division of Wildlife is proposing to prohibit the use of real-time transmitting trail cameras being used to hunt big game for six months out of the year. According to a statement from the DWR, the proposal stems from legislation that went into effect on May 5 instructing the Utah Wildlife Board to make rules regarding the use of trail cameras for hunting. Two surveys getting feedback from over 14,000 big-game hunters showed the majority of the public opposed use of “transmitting trail cameras” in the pursuit of big game. These trail cameras transmit images and footage in real time without the user having to physically retrieve data, images and footage in the field.

