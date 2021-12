Nick Sirianni sent Jason Kelce a text message after Sunday’s game:. You’re the toughest guy I know. We appreciate the (heck) out of you, coming back in. Miles Sanders fell on the back of Kelce’s right knee late in the first quarter, immobilizing Kelce‘s quadriceps and destabilizing the knee. Kelce went one more play (of course) then left for the sideline, then the locker room. There, he got it taped, and returned to the sideline in the second quarter. There, he badgered Sirianni, walking up and down the sideline with him as Sirianni tried to call plays. Sirianni ignored him; the Eagles medical staff wouldn’t clear Kelce.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO