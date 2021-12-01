ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Man City midfielder Yaya Toure working with Tottenham academy

By Jonathan Veal
 4 days ago

Former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure is working with Tottenham’s academy this week as he builds towards his coaching badges.

The 38-year-old, who played 316 times for City between 2010 and 2018, started at Hotspur Way on Wednesday to gain more experience.

It is understood he will spend a couple of days a week at the club as he continues towards his A License, though there is no set time.

Toure will work in a department overseen by academy manager Dean Rastrick, working alongside Chris Powell, and will have no direct involvement with the first team.

There is a promising crop of youngsters in the Spurs academy, with 17-year-old striker Dane Scarlett tipped for big things while Dilan Markanday recently became the first British-Asian player to represent the first team.

The Ivorian, who retired from playing in 2020, has previously spent time working with QPR and most recently the FAW, and has held coaching positions at Ukrainian club Olimpik Donetsk and Russian side Akhmat Grozny.

However, with his family located in London, Toure was keen to build his experience closer to them and has found Spurs to be accommodating.

