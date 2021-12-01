Prairie Spring Wheat Prices Remain in an Uptrend

OMAHA (DTN) -- As we near Tuesday's close, March corn is up 3 3/4 cents per bushel, January soybeans are down 8 1/4 cents, March KC wheat is up 4 cents, March Chicago wheat is up 1 1/2 cents and March Minneapolis wheat is up 8 1/2 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 523 points and January crude oil is up $2.71 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is up .093 and February gold is up $4.40 per ounce. Media is reporting that the EPA is set to release updated RFS volumes, a rejection of small refinery exemptions and $700 million in USDA aid to the biofuel sector, which has led to some volatility across the soy complex, while spring wheat is leading the grains higher. Outside markets are having a banner day as the Omicron variant is viewed as highly transmissible while perhaps producing a milder effect than past variants, but studies are pending.

AGRICULTURE ・ 9 HOURS AGO