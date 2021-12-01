Behind the Battle: Blue Jackets take fans behind the scenes with YouTube docuseries
By Jarrod Clay
WSYX ABC6
6 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Blue Jackets' YouTube documentary series "Behind the Battle" takes fans behind the scenes and gives them a deeper look into the club. The first two installments of the series detail the club's busy offseason. The first episode, "Hungry & Relentless" takes a look...
There's really no way of knowing when it will happen, but sometimes a team just doesn't have their energy in a given game. But maybe it makes sense that it comes the day after a holiday that popularized the word tryptophan into the lexicon. That was the best theory Blue...
The St. Louis Blues will try to catch their second wind when they host the streaking Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night. The Blues are 2-5-2 in their past nine games after blowing a two-goal lead over the host Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, eventually losing 3-2 in overtime. "I thought...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State Buckeyes trailed No. 1 Duke by as many as 15 but stormed back in the second half to upset the Blue Devils 71-66. The Buckeyes (5-2) trailed 43-30 at halftime but outscored Duke (7-1) 41-23 in the second half, including a 12-0 run to end the game, to secure the upset victory.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A day after resigning midfielder Lucas Zelarayan to a three-year extension, the Columbus Crew announced it has signed goalkeeper Eloy Room through the 2023 season, with a club option for 2024. "We are thrilled that Eloy will be part of the Columbus Crew the next two...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Crew announced Thursday it has signed midfielder Lucas Zelarayan to a new three-year contract through the 2024 season, with an option for 2025. Zelarayan joined the Crew prior to the 2020 MLS season and helped guide the Crew to an MLS Cup title. He...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Crew announced Monday the launch of Columbus Crew 2, a developmental second team that will participate in Major League Soccer's MLS NEXT Pro. Crew 2 will join the new league in its inaugural 2022 season and will play its regular-season matches at Historic Crew...
Value City Arena turned into the largest midnight party in Columbus Tuesday night. Over 19,000 in attendance.The Buckeyes rallied from 15 down to upset newly crowned number one Duke behind Zed Key and E.J. Liddell and the timely shooting of seldom-used graduate guard Cedric Russell who came off the bench with 12 points. Key scored 20 points and Liddell turned in a double double with 14 points and 14 rebounds. "I'm just glad it (outside shooting) was able to pay off tonight," Russell told reporters. "You were ready ?" "Yes sir, thank you."Duke coaching legend Mike Krzyzewski said postgame, "They (Ohio State) play hard so they wear you out. They're good. They make you do those things, it's a combination. If they don't show up and play as hard as they do those last five minutes would look different."The 71-66 win was Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann's second over a number one team during his five year run in Columbus. His team also beat top-ranked Michigan State earlier in his tenure. He credited the crowd as a major factor. "Bottom line Buckeye Nation, our fans, our students were unbelievable. We finally gave them a reason there in the second half to use their voices to this right now."The 5-2 Buckeyes are back at it Sunday night at Penn State to open Big Ten play.
This latest edition of the NHL Stat Corner covers the past two days (Friday/Saturday) since the NHL took a one-day break for American Thanksgiving. Scoring highlights this entry with lots more player and team stats and milestones from around the NHL. Ovechkin Goals Fuel the Capitals. Alex Ovechkin is tied...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Iron Maiden will perform at Nationwide Arena in October 2022, the venue shared on Wednesday. The 23-city "The Legacy Of The Beast World Tour" will stop in Columbus on Friday, October 7, 2022. Iron Maiden vocalist Bruce Dickinson said the following about the upcoming tour:. We’re...
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Erik Johnson had a goal and an assist, and the Colorado Avalanche beat Philadelphia 7-5 on Monday night to hand the Flyers their ninth straight loss just hours after they fired coach, Alain Vigneault. Mike Yeo took over as interim coach of the Flyers, but they didn’t fare any better following the […]
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira was stretchered off the ice after he was leveled by Jacob Trouba in the second period of the New York Rangers’ 6-2 victory Tuesday night. Artemi Panarin had two goals and two assists against his first NHL team, passing 500 career points...
During his playing days, Jared Boll was no stranger to the penalty box. Now that he's a coach, the last thing he wants to do is go back. The longtime Blue Jackets forward has taken the next step in his off-ice career this year, and that includes the new role of spending time behind the CBJ bench during the third period of games. He's right back in the thick of the action as a member of the Columbus coaching staff, which means he also has to keep his composure as the competitive juices get flowing.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio shared on Friday the fifth and final group of 30 winners of a $10,000 scholarship through the state's Vax-2-School campaign. The Vax-2-School program is awarding $2 million in prizes, including 150 $10,000 scholarships and five $100,000 grand prize scholarships. The winners announced Thursday are:. 1....
