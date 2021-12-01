Behind the Battle: Blue Jackets take fans behind the scenes with YouTube docuseries

Value City Arena turned into the largest midnight party in Columbus Tuesday night. Over 19,000 in attendance.The Buckeyes rallied from 15 down to upset newly crowned number one Duke behind Zed Key and E.J. Liddell and the timely shooting of seldom-used graduate guard Cedric Russell who came off the bench with 12 points. Key scored 20 points and Liddell turned in a double double with 14 points and 14 rebounds. "I'm just glad it (outside shooting) was able to pay off tonight," Russell told reporters. "You were ready ?" "Yes sir, thank you."Duke coaching legend Mike Krzyzewski said postgame, "They (Ohio State) play hard so they wear you out. They're good. They make you do those things, it's a combination. If they don't show up and play as hard as they do those last five minutes would look different."The 71-66 win was Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann's second over a number one team during his five year run in Columbus. His team also beat top-ranked Michigan State earlier in his tenure. He credited the crowd as a major factor. "Bottom line Buckeye Nation, our fans, our students were unbelievable. We finally gave them a reason there in the second half to use their voices to this right now."The 5-2 Buckeyes are back at it Sunday night at Penn State to open Big Ten play.

6 DAYS AGO