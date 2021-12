Registration for the Waukee Parks & Recreation Department's Girls Softball League is now open. The season will run from mid-April through early June. Online registration ends Feb. 17, 2021. Register participants for the grade they are in for the 2021-2022 school year. The cost is $70 for grades K-2nd; the cost is $92 for grades 3rd-7th. Grades K-1st will play with both a tee and coach pitching. Tees will not be used for grades 2nd-7th. Players are required to provide their own helmets and ball gloves.

WAUKEE, IA ・ 7 DAYS AGO