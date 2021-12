Song lyrics by Cathy Lee-Visscher, Mark Wilson, and Cathy Schane-Lydon. “Kids! You can live with them, but you can’t burn them.”. This is a story of two mothers in a battle over radish greens. When the basically barren Baker’s Wife becomes pregnant, her food cravings get out of hand, forcing her husband to thievery from a neighbor’s garden. When the neighbor catches him, she is revealed as a witch and threatens them with a heavy curse as punishment for his theft. They reluctantly arrive at a deal: she will spare the Baker’s Wife, but claim their first-born as her own. This turns out to be their daughter Rapunzel. But the Baker’s Wife has given birth to twins, which alters the familiar story as The Panto Loons tell it in their 21st season at The Ghent Playhouse.

GHENT, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO