When watching football, there are few things that make you feel as helpless as wanting a potential game-winning field goal to miss. That feeling increases in proportion to how close the attempt is under 45 yards. “ICE THE KICKER!” you might yell, wanting a timeout called just before the snap because someone, long ago, thought that was a good idea. Someone thought that with that timeout, an extra minute of thinking would get inside the kicker’s head. Icing the kicker might not even help. I sometimes wonder if the extra time only gives them a chance to take a deep breath and not feel as rushed.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO