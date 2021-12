In hockey, there are errors of execution and mental mistakes, and the Blue Jackets have problems in each realm right now after a 6-0 loss to Nashville on Tuesday night. There was little for Columbus to hang its hat on this night during a second straight loss in which the team gave up six goals. The Blue Jackets were down from nearly the get-go, falling into a 1-0 hole just 4:56 into the game and a 3-0 deficit when the Predators tallied twice in nine seconds almost 13 minutes into the game.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO