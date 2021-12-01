ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Dave Grohl Channels David Lee Roth in Latest ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ Cover

By ebanas
myq105.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDave Grohl and producer/frequent collaborator Greg Kurstin have released their fourth cover as part of the 2021 installment of “The Hanukkah Sessions.”. In honor of night four of Hanukkah, Grohl and Kurstin released a cover of Van Halen’s “Jump.” The cover comes complete with a video that clearly takes some inspiration...

myq105.com

Comments / 0

Related
thewoodyshow.com

Dave Grohl's Daughter Violet Takes On Amy Winehouse For 'Hanukkah Sessions'

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin enlisted a very special guest for the fifth night of their Hanukkah Sessions. The duo performed with Dave's daughter Violet, who took on Amy Winehouse's "Take The Box." The 15-year-old sang (and slayed) while her dad sat behind the drum kit and Kurstin played keys. Their were also two backup singers.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
myq105.com

Elton John and Ed Sheeran Release Holiday Track ‘Merry Christmas’

Elton John and Ed Sheeran have released their new, fun holiday track “Merry Christmas.”. Embedded below, the track comes with a cheerful video full of holiday cheer. Best of all, all proceeds from the song will be split between the Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation and the Elton John AIDS Foundation.
MUSIC
musicinminnesota.com

The Best Rock Bands of All Time

Rock n roll enthusiasts know that the group that suggests that the genre has lost its relevance has lost good taste. When you listen to some of the best rock bands of all time, it becomes clear that rock music is sure to ace the test of time and will live as long as the people who rock live on the planet. In this article, we will look at some of the best rock bands that rocked the face of the earth with their rock n roll music and talent. Let’s roll, shall we?
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Rolling Stones’ 8 Greatest Hits

In a career spanning nearly 60 years, The Rolling Stones have released 30 albums and released nearly 450 songs—and recorded plenty more. Throughout the 1960s and ’70s, the Stones saw their most peaks on the charts with a batch of No. 1 hits from their first U.S. hit “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” and the stark 1966 anthem of “Paint It, Black”—the comma in the title added by the band’s label Decca at the time—the first single off the Stones’ fourth album Aftermath, to the balladry of their 1973 number one single “Angie,” a song Keith Richards may have written about Angela Bowie, Angie Dickinson, or his daughter Angela.
MUSIC
myq105.com

December 6: A Day In Rolling Stones History

Considering their 50+ year career, it’s not surprising that some major events in Rolling Stones history may fall on the same date, but December 6 marks the anniversary of three very important moments. 1968 – Release of Beggars Banquet. This album kicked off one of the greatest sequences of albums...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Adler
Person
Nikki Sixx
Person
Mick Jagger
Person
Lisa Loeb
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
Person
Dave Grohl
Person
Keith Moon
Person
David Lee Roth
Person
Barry Manilow
Person
Robbin Crosby
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Greg Kurstin
Person
Marianne Faithfull
Person
Alice Cooper
Rolling Stone

Steve Jordan on Touring With the Stones: ‘It Was Like Being Strapped to a Rocket Ship’

Thirty-five years ago, Steve Jordan got a call from Keith Richards asking him to play drums on a new version of “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” that he was creating with Aretha Franklin. “I remembered Charlie Watts saying, ‘If you ever work outside of [the Rolling Stones], Steve Jordan’s your man,’ ” Richards wrote in his memoir Life. “It was a great session. And in my mind it was lodged that if I’m going to do anything else, it’s with Steve.” He stuck to that pledge over the years when he used Jordan in his group the X-Pensive Winos along with special projects...
MUSIC
The Independent

The 15 worst albums by classic bands, from Led Zeppelin to Queen

Rock’n’roll musicians have a habit of thinking of themselves like secular gods, but the truth is they’re not infallible. No matter how successful a band may or may not have been in the past, there’s never any guarantee their next record will live up to the heights they’ve previously scaled. Sometimes, everything that once went right just all goes wrong.There are often extenuating circumstances, of course. Band members may leave due to death, drugs or just good old-fashioned “musical differences”, or an ambitious new direction may turn out to be more like a swerve into oncoming traffic.Whatever the cause, the...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin ‘Jump,’ Break Out Keytar for Van Halen Cover

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin continue to have a campy good time during their “Hanukkah Sessions,” where they cover a song by a Jewish artist for each night of the Festival of Lights. For Night Four, they offer up their rendition of Van Halen’s “Jump.” In their latest visual, the musicians imitate some of the moves from the band’s original 1984 video, complete with some synchronized leaps, Grohl crawling on the ground and both of them hamming it up for the camera. Kurstin delivers a mean keytar solo to boot. “Quite possibly the loudest and proudest of hard rocking Jews, David Lee Roth has gone on record crediting his Bar Mitzvah preparation as his earliest vocal training,” the Foo Fighters frontman and producer captioned the video. “He became a rockstar the day he became a man: Diamond Dreidel DLR and Van Halen…with ‘Jump.'” This year’s sessions have included their renditions of Barry Manilow’s “Copacabana,” Ramones’ “Blitzkrieg Bop” and Lisa Loeb’s “Stay (I Missed You).” On Tuesday, Foo Fighters announced their 2022 North American stadium tour. Shortly afterward, the group said they were nixing their show at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis due to the venue not agreeing to the band’s Covid safety measures.
MUSIC
The Whale 99.1 FM

Rolling Stones Salute Late Charlie Watts at Secret Tribute Show

The Rolling Stones performed at a special tribute show for their late drummer, Charlie Watts, at a small club in London last night. Limited to around 200 guests, the concert was hosted by Watts' granddaughter, Charlotte, and other members of his family. Former Stones bassist Bill Wyman was also in attendance for the exclusive event, though he reportedly did not perform with his former bandmates.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hanukkah#Hard Rock#Rock Stars#Jews#Jewish#Copacabana#History Channel#Guns N
Ultimate Classic Rock

40 Years Ago: Rolling Stones Finally Complete ‘Waiting on a Friend’

"Waiting on a Friend" was one of the oldest Rolling Stones leftovers to find its way onto Tattoo You and also the most fully realized demo. In fact, Mick Jagger probably could have simply booked some studio time to cut his vocals, and the song might have been considered complete. But then he had the idea to invite saxophone colossus Sonny Rollins to add a solo. These were the key elements that elevated "Waiting on a Friend" to No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 after its November 1981 single release.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Celebrities
guitar.com

“The Heartbreakers was a band full of love”: Mike Campbell on life without Tom Petty, and revisiting his secret surf record 20 years on

Mike Campbell has played on plenty of songs that lend themselves to the open road. In fact, if there’s ever been a better band for that particular soundtrack than Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, they’d have to go some. But a life spent traversing the blacktop also means that there will be a fair number of diversions, planned and accidental, along the way.
ROCK MUSIC
myq105.com

Pat Benatar on Not Being Inducted into the Rock Hall (Yet)

Pat Benatar remains one of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s biggest snubs, but it’s not something she’s really sweating. When asked whether not being in the Rock Hall bothers here in a new interview for CBS Sunday Morning, Benatar responded, “No. Listen, when you win things, it’s really fun. But the point is, does this validate, not validate what we’ve done? No.”
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy