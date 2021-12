A report out Monday from an environmental group says microplastics are pervasive in Oregon’s waterways. Environment Oregon says it tested 30 rivers and lakes across Oregon and found a detectable amount of microplastics in each one. Microplastics are tiny pieces of plastic smaller than a grain of rice. The most common type the organization found is called “microfiber” and is often shed when clothing made of synthetic fibers is washed. says the impact of these plastics on the ecosystem is unclear, but their presence is concerning nonetheless.

