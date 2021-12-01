Ms-13 Gang Member Sentenced to 51 Years in Federal Prison for His Role in the Commission of a Murder and a Series of Armed Robberies
Greenbelt, Maryland – U.S. District Judge Paul W. Grimm sentenced Luis Antonio Cruz-Hernandez, a/k/a “Paniquiado “, age 27, of Silver Spring, Maryland to 51 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release for conspiracy to use interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a murder for hire, interference...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 62