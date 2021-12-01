Ms-13 Gang Member Sentenced to 51 Years in Federal Prison for His Role in the Commission of a Murder and a Series of Armed Robberies

Del Rio, Texas – A missing juvenile migrant was discovered by U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector. On Nov 30, Del Rio Sector received a notification from the Guatemalan Consulate about a missing child, along with a possible location, a picture of the child and the juvenile’s name. The photo and information were distributed to Del Rio Sector personnel. The child was quickly identified as having been encountered along with a group of 13 migrants on Nov. 23, though he had been found in possession of a document stating a false name and date of birth.

DEL RIO, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO