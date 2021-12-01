ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ms-13 Gang Member Sentenced to 51 Years in Federal Prison for His Role in the Commission of a Murder and a Series of Armed Robberies

By Jeff Tims
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Greenbelt, Maryland – U.S. District Judge Paul W. Grimm sentenced Luis Antonio Cruz-Hernandez, a/k/a “Paniquiado “, age 27, of Silver Spring, Maryland to 51 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release for conspiracy to use interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a murder for hire, interference...

Royals86
5d ago

Biden allowing thousands to cross the border and to create gangs in every city. The largest increase in drugs coming in as a result. In three years the cartels will control our country. This president and administration has put us all at risk. Unbelievable that our own president would do this, but it’s real.

Charles H.
5d ago

We should send these animals to Afghanistan, dressed up in drag, and turn them loose in Kabul. Let the Taliban have fun with them.

Ann Plamondon
6d ago

Whatever prison takes him in is only going to get more violent and more dangerous. His gang is already waiting for him to arrive. And it’s a waste of tax dollars.

Shore News Network

Columbia Man Sentenced to More Than 30 Years for Drug and Firearms Crimes

Columbia, South Carolina — Acting United States Attorney M. Rhett DeHart announced today that Kenyada Jaqu, 45, of Columbia, was sentenced to more than 30 years in federal prison after a three-day trial in October 2020 where a jury found him guilty of drug- and firearm-related crimes. Jaqu’s trial was the first criminal trial in the United States District Court for the District of South Carolina during the COVID-19 pandemic.
COLUMBIA, SC
