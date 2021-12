JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man who pleaded guilty Tuesday to a 2016 armed carjacking and aggravated assault will serve the next 22 years behind bars. Tuesday, Martaviouis Powell was given 22 years to serve after being sentenced to 30 years on the carjacking charge and 20 years on the aggravated assault charge. Eight years were suspended in the carjacking case, while 5 were suspended on the assault. Both sentences will serve concurrently.

