Energy Industry

As Freeport converts mining trucks to green power, costs unclear

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Copper mining giant Freeport-McMoRan Inc is converting its fleet of diesel trucks and other machinery to electric or hydrogen power, a transition required to fight climate change even though the costs are not yet known, Chief Executive Richard Adkerson said in an interview at the Reuters Next...

kdal610.com

Nikola CEO: Inflation keeps clean truck costs higher than diesel

DETROIT (Reuters) – Supply-chain bottlenecks and broader price inflation have temporarily reversed the steady decline in electric vehicle battery prices and are keeping the costs of clean trucks higher than diesel vehicles, the CEO of electric and fuel cell truck maker Nikola Corp told Reuters. “Battery cell costs … have...
Black Hills Pioneer

Mining for green technology

RAPID CITY — Increasing efficiency in mining while reducing its environmental impact are just a few benefits of the new Mining Hub at South Dakota Mines. “The Mining Hub is a vision of multiple companies pooling their resources to work on problems that they agree are important to all of them, that we would try to solve here at Mines in a research or technology development framework,” said Dr. Robert Hall, head of the university’s Department of Mining Engineering and Management.
Ubergizmo

Crypto Mining In Kazakhstan Is Leading To Power Shortages

If you want to get your hands on cryptocurrency, there are essentially a couple of ways. You can trade with it, meaning you buy it on an exchange or sell a product and accept crypto as a form of payment, or you can mine for it. However, the problem with mining is that it is very energy intensive.
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin mining power crunch: Kazakhstan looks toward nuclear solution

The exodus of Bitcoin miners from China into Kazakhstan has contributed to an energy crunch that the central Asian country’s president has proposed solving with nuclear energy. Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy has attributed the 8% increase in domestic electricity consumption throughout 2021 to Bitcoin miners. The country received at least...
KX News

Rising costs of trucking industry affecting livestock owners

Producers have been paying more to move their livestock, as the livestock trucking industry is being stretched thin — but there may be more to it. This year, producers moved livestock at much higher than normal rates due to the drought, whether that was for culling their herds or moving them to greener pastures. Auctions […]
ABC13 Houston

Power Wizard educates their customers on energy cost misconceptions!

Our city is full of exciting people, places and businesses! H-Town Spotlight is a fun and informative segment that showcases all that Houston has to offer!. On November 24, we will talk with a company that is dedicated to saving you money and educating you on misconceptions with energy costs! Hear from the experts at Power Wizard about how winter energy costs have changed since last year and how you may be spending too much on your monthly bill. They specialize in finding and comparing electricity rates, so you no longer have to spend your valuable time searching for the best plan. Using your past bill and electricity consumption data, Power Wizard's smart technology looks for and compares hundreds of electricity plans within seconds to find the perfect one for you. Power Wizard's technology was originated by a team of energy professionals who saw ongoing price uncertainty in the electricity market. Mainly the fact that no two homes use electricity the same way makes it very difficult to identify a plan that is suited for your needs and lifestyle, especially with countless choices, deals and gimmicks floating around the market. Taking all these factors in mind and focused on the idea that not one person should overpay for power, they set out to use this state of the art technology and excellent customer service to ensure that your lights stay on and your bill stays low. For more information on how you may be able to save with Power Wizard click here.
conwaydailysun.com

Power grid on edge: Rolling blackouts possible this winter

CONCORD — The New England power grid is vulnerable in winter, and this year it is in an even more precarious situation due to energy supply chain issues and a changing global natural gas market. Officials from ISO-New England — an independent system operator created in 1997 to operate regional...
TheConversationAU

Liquid marbles: how this tiny, emerging technology could solve carbon capture and storage problems

Carbon capture and storage (CCS) has been touted, again and again, as one of the critical technologies that could help Australia reach its climate targets, and features heavily in the federal government’s plan for net-zero emissions by 2050. CCS is generally when emissions are captured at the source, such as from a coal-fired power station, trucked to a remote location and stored underground. But critics say investing in CCS means betting on technology that’s not yet proven to work at scale. Indeed, technology-wise, the design of effective carbon-capturing materials, both solid and liquid, has historically been a challenging task. So...
Cheddar News

Heila Technologies Builds Clean Energy Microgrid for Costa Rican Supermarket Chain Auto Mercado

Heila Technologies, a startup that develops hardware and software to integrate renewables and batteries on a microgrid, is helping to power the first clean energy microgrid for Auto Mercado, a top supermarket chain in Costa Rica. The plant will reduce 20 tons of CO2 emissions per year. Heila Technologies CEO Francisco Morocz joins Cheddar Climate to discuss.
World Economic Forum

How long duration energy storage can enable India's net-zero transition

India needs to increase its renewable energy storage capacity in order to meet its climate targets by 2030. Long duration energy storage using renewable power offers a low-cost route to decarbonization. India has potential to become a global powerhouse for decarbonization through transformation of its energy architecture. A key outcome...
TheConversationCanada

What China's plans to decarbonize its economy mean for Canada's energy exports

One of the surprises to come out of COP26 was the U.S.-China joint declaration on enhancing climate action through the 2020s. Although the declaration lacked details, it offers a positive sign of progress toward curbing global greenhouse gas emissions, in part because China and the United States are the world’s two largest emitters of greenhouse gases. The declaration also marks “a rare moment of co-operation between two superpowers locked in geopolitical rivalry” over trade tariffs and intellectual properties, among others, according to Bloomberg News. For scholars who have been following China’s climate politics closely, this news reaffirms China’s resolution to...
ktoo.org

Oil prices plunge amid omicron variant concerns

After months of increases and a short plateau, oil prices in Alaska and worldwide have plunged in the last week. A barrel of Alaska North Slope crude was about $71 on Monday, $11 less than the week of Thanksgiving. This is the largest monthly decline in prices since the start...
q957.com

Shikun & Binui to build Israel’s largest solar energy field

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel on Monday chose local infrastructure group Shikun and Shikun & Binui to build its largest ever solar energy field that will generate up to 300 megawatts of electricity. The tender for the photovoltaic field, to be constructed near the desert town of Dimona, had a final...
