JUNEAU – A 35-year-old former Columbus man was sentenced to three years in prison after being found guilty of his fifth offense of intoxicated driving on Tuesday. Jacob Lasiewicz, who is currently being housed in Dodge Correctional Institution, entered a no contest plea to the charge. He appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin De Vries. Lasiewicz was sentenced to eight years in the Wisconsin Prison System with three years in prison and five years of an extended sentence. His driver’s license is revoke for 36 months and he must have an ignition interlock on any vehicle he owns or operated for 36 months.

6 DAYS AGO