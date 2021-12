Two significant federal court decisions are delivered this week regarding the Biden Administration’s unconstitutional COVID-19 vaccine mandates. There were two significant federal court rulings this week regarding the unconstitutional COVID-19 vaccination mandates issued by the Biden Administration earlier this fall. The first ruling came out of the U.S. District Court’s Eastern Division of Kentucky to enjoin vaccination requirements for federal contractors and subcontractors in three states, including Tennessee. The second ruling, which also applies to Tennessee, came from the Western District of Louisiana. That court granted an injunction against the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) vaccination mandate for health care workers.

