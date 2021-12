MASON CITY, Iowa – Mason City is taking the owner of a historic downtown building to court over its partial collapse. A section of the east parapet, the low protective wall along the edge of the roof, of the Letts, Spencer, Smith Co. warehouse at 503 S. Federal Avenue collapsed on June 29. City inspectors say portions of the remaining parapet walls are structurally compromised and at risk of further collapse, leading to the city to close off sidewalks and a lane of traffic around the warehouse ever since for safety.

