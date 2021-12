Artecon, Inc. was acquired by Box Hill Systems Corp. on 08/02/1999 in a stock-for-stock transaction, which was accounted for as a pooling-of-interests. Following the consummation of the transaction, Artecon became a wholly owned subsidiary of Box Hill. Previously, Artecon, Inc. was engaged in the design, manufacture, marketing, and support of a range of data storage products used in Internet and enterprise storage networks, and for the open-systems computing environment. The company also provided systems integration and a variety of other service and support programs for its customers.

