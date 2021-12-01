ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Madrid beats Athletic Bilbao, increases Spanish league lead

Santa Maria Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (AP) — Karim Benzema scored a first-half winner as Real Madrid edged Athletic Bilbao 1-0 to extend its winning streak and increase its lead in the Spanish league on Wednesday. Benzema netted his league-leading 12th goal in the 40th minute to give Madrid a seventh consecutive victory in...

santamariatimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
fourfourtwo.com

Real Madrid and Inter Milan progress in the Champions League

Real Madrid and Inter Milan booked their places in the last 16 of the Champions League with victories in Group D on Wednesday. First-half goals from David Alaba and Toni Kroos and a Karim Benzema strike earned Real a 3-0 win at Sheriff Tiraspol that secured their place in the next stage.
UEFA
FanSided

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday night

After a very hard-fought victory over Sevilla during the weekend which put Real Madrid four points clear at the top of the table, they prepare to take on Athletic Bilbao three days later in a match that was initially supposed to be on Matchday 9 but has been rescheduled to this Wednesday due to the decision to extend the Conmebol international break in October. A victory here will give them a massive boost but it’s also one where we’ll almost definitely see some changes to the lineup with some of the core players in desperate need of rest.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Real Madrid coach Ancelotti delighted with victory over Athletic Bilbao: We never gave up

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was delighted with their 1-0 win against Athletic Bilbao. Karim Benzema struck the winner on the night. Ancelotti said, “We played against a good team who play with great intensity, they hadn't lost away from home so far and had had two days more rest than us. We did well in the first half. In the second half we misplaced more passes and had to endure a difficult 15 or 20 minutes. But we're capable of digging deep when we can't play the football we would like to.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thibaut Courtois
Person
Marco Asensio
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Lucas Ocampos
Tribal Football

Benzema proves Real Madrid matchwinner against Athletic Bilbao

Real Madrid did just enough to defeat Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday night. Karim Benzema was the hero for Real Madrid as his goal saw Los Blancos beat Athletic Club 1-0 at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. The Frenchman's 40th-minute strike means that Real Madrid have opened up a seven-point lead at...
SOCCER
vavel.com

Mixed results for Spanish Clubs in the Champions League

Real Madrid booked their place in the knockout round after a comfortable win in Moldova against FC Sherrif Tiraspol. Across the city, another UEFA Champions League loss puts Atlético de Madrid on the brink. Real Madrid 3-0 Sherriff. Real Madrid avenged their shocking loss at the Santiago Bernabeu to the...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Spanish#Ap#Athletic Bilbao 1 0#Copa Del Rey#Real Betis#C Rdoba 1 0
Santa Maria Times

Back in Spain, Ancelotti has Madrid back on the title track

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Relying on Karim Benzema's feet and Thibaut Courtois' hands, Real Madrid is back on course to winning titles in its second stint under veteran coach Carlo Ancelotti. Madrid’s 1-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday increased its lead of the Spanish league to seven points over...
SOCCER
vavel.com

Getafe vs Athletic Bilbao: LIVE Score Updates (0-0)

Athletic Bilbao players are already at the stadium, ready to get ready and look for the victory in this match. Welcome to the minute by minute of the match between Athletic Bilbao and Getafe. Shortly we will share the most relevant information of the match as well as the confirmed lineups.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Sports
Santa Maria Times

MATCHDAY: Atlético, Porto vie for Champions League survival

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. With Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain already qualified for the knockout stage, there is not much suspense left. City beat PSG 2-1 to win the group in the previous round, with the French team guaranteed second place. Leipzig and Club Brugge are level on four points vying for a third-place finish and a spot in the Europa League knockout playoffs. Brugge travels to PSG, which is without the injured Neymar. If PSG fails to beat Brugge, it will be the first time the team ends the group stage with less than 10 points since 2004. Leipzig removed American coach Jesse Marsch on Sunday after poor recent form in the Bundesliga. Marsch had been in quarantine after a positive test for the coronavirus so his interim replacement, Achim Beierlorzer, already has Champions League experience from beating Brugge 5-0 last month. Leipzig hosts City in an empty stadium because of coronavirus-related restrictions on fans in its home state. If Leipzig and Brugge have the same results, Leipzig finishes third on head-to-head. City is resting key players Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo, while Gabriel Jesus is injured.
UEFA
CBS Sports

Champions League scores: Atletico Madrid get huge win at Porto to advance; Real Madrid beat Inter to win group

Atletico Madrid are through to the Champions League round of 16 thanks to a win over Porto. Real Madrid won their group by beating Inter Milan as Matchday 6 action got underway on Tuesday on Paramount+. There wasn't much up for grabs on the day with seven of the eight knockout stage spots at play in Tuesday's action already decided. Atletico needed a win in Porto to advance and got it done, overcoming Luis Suarez's early injury for an inflated 3-1 win. Real Madrid, meanwhile, looked sharp without the injured Karim Benzema, besting Inter once again, winning 2-0 to finish top of their group.
UEFA
ESPN

Real Madrid beat 10-man Inter in Champions League with Toni Kroos, Marco Asensio goals

Toni Kroos and Marco Asensio scored as Real Madrid beat Inter Milan 2-0 at the Bernabeu on Tuesday to finish confirm top spot in Champions League group D. Kroos put Madrid ahead in the first half with a fizzing left-footed strike and substitute Asensio added a second late on -- after Inter's Nicolo Barella had been sent off -- to make it five wins out of six in Europe so far this season.
UEFA
Tribal Football

Real Madrid, Barcelona boost as Raiola reveals Haaland has Spanish home

Super agent Mino Raiola admits Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is open to playing in Spain. Haaland is interesting Barcelona and Real Madrid for next summer's transfer market. Raiola said on Deportes Cuatro: "Haaland likes Spain a lot, he especially likes his house here. "But it's too early to talk...
SOCCER
Santa Maria Times

Carrick leaves Man United after stint as interim manager

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Michael Carrick is leaving Manchester United after completing an unbeaten three-match stint as the club's interim manager. United made the announcement minutes after United's 3-2 win over Arsenal in the Premier League on Thursday, which proved to be Carrick's final game in charge following the firing of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Nov. 21.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy