Reading Jay Mathews’s Nov. 22 Education column, “Parents want to know more about schools. Why can’t they observe classes?”:. There is a useful compromise for the needs of parents and schools: Parents who want to observe classes should volunteer to help out at their children’s school. The parents would probably need to have a background check and submit to a couple of medical tests, but this should not deter parents who are truly interested in helping schools or their children.

ADVOCACY ・ 7 DAYS AGO