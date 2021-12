Throughout the many reports of declining enrollment during the pandemic, graduate education has been an unexpected bright spot. But federal data show that much of the growth in graduate enrollments came from unlikely sources. It wasn’t from the doctoral institutions often considered to be the bedrock of graduate studies. Instead, graduate enrollment increased at many less-selective baccalaureate colleges and master’s institutions, and at colleges whose graduate programs were predominantly online prior to the pandemic.

COLLEGES ・ 7 DAYS AGO