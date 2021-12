Amin Adamu put together three straight solid games for the Bobcats during their undefeated appearance at the UIW Thanksgiving Invitational. Adamu went a combined 15-for-27 from the field over the course of three contests. He scored 15 points versus Portland in the opener while registering double digits in all three matchups. He also had a double-double effort in the finale versus SEMO as he notched 13 points and 10 rebounds. Adamu played nearly 30 minutes in the first two games followed by a 32-minute showing versus the Redhawks.

BASKETBALL ・ 8 DAYS AGO