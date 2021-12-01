ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Toll Violation Fines Reduced at 7 Bay Area Bridges

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Bay Area Toll Authority announced Wednesday that fines for toll violation notices will be reduced for anyone who received them on the region’s seven state-owned toll bridges dating back to the start of 2021. The BATA, the agency tasked with administering toll revenues...

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
ocnjdaily.com

Bridge Tolls to Increase by $1.50 Under Three-Year Plan

The Cape May County Bridge Commission is planning a three-stage toll increase that would raise the fare by a total of $1.50 on the five coastal bridges it operates. According to a summary of the plan released by the agency Tuesday, the toll would increase by 50 cents in 2022, 50 cents in 2023 and 50 cents in 2024.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
San Francisco Chronicle

Tolls on seven Bay Area bridges will soon go up. Here’s what you need to know

Starting on New Year’s Day, Bay Area commuters who drive over most of the region’s major bridges will have to pay a little extra. The Jan. 1 toll increase on the Bay Area’s seven state-owned bridges is the second of three planned through 2025. Commuters can thank state Senate Bill 595, approved by the Legislature in 2017, and Regional Measure 3, approved by voters in 2018, for the increases.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS New York

Slow Internet Speeds Plague NYCHA Tenants Waiting For Upgrade

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – One of the socioeconomic disparities the pandemic highlighted was the access to high-speed internet. The New York City Housing Authority is racing to fix the problem, at the speed of broadband. Working from home is the new normal for thousands of New Yorkers, but if you call a Housing Authority property home, working can be a lot more difficult. “Many of the communities that were already disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, already experiencing disparities, had this new digital disparity really exacerbated,” said Sideya Sherman, who is in charge of NYCHA’s community engagement and partnerships team. Tenants at the James...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tolling#Bay City#Cbs#San Francisco#Cbs Sf#Bata#Fastrak#Dmv#Copyri
CBS San Francisco

San Ramon Considers Townhomes, Affordable Housing On Golden Skate Roller Rink Site

SAN RAMON (CBS SF) – A plan to build 63 units on the property currently occupied by Golden Skate goes before the San Ramon Planning Commission on Tuesday. The Windflower Fields project would occupy 3.57 acres of hillside property at 2701 Hooper Drive. Applicant Land Advisors Organization has applied to build 47 townhouse units and another 16 connected, much smaller accessory dwelling units (ADUs), each occupying 260 square feet. The 16 ADUs would be deed-restricted as rentals and offered at below-market rate to satisfy requirements for projects to have affordable housing components. The ADUs would also allow the project to qualify for...
SAN RAMON, CA
CBS LA

Newsom Announces Plans To Expand Stretch Of Interstate 15 By Next Summer

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — California Governor Gavin Newsom Sunday announced plans to temporarily expand Interstate 15 between the California-Nevada state line and Barstow to ease traffic during peak hours. The project, which is estimated to cost $12 million, will begin mid-Spring 2022 and will be completed by next summer, according to a news release issued by his office. The project will entail utilizing the shoulder as a third lane after it is repaved and re-striped. “This five-mile stretch of highway is a critical piece of infrastructure for not only our two states, but for the whole country. However, the hours of traffic deters tourism and goods movement,” said Governor Newsom. “While this is just a temporary solution, the expansion is crucial for continued economic health and resilience in the region and beyond. I thank Governor Sisolak for his continued focus and partnership on this and other shared priorities for Californians and Nevadans.” The third lane, once completed, will be utilized during peak hours. Newsom said in a news conference that the state planned to initiate parallel solutions as well.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Costco
sanjoseinside.com

Tolls on Dunbarton, San Mateo, Five Other Bay Area Bridges to Increase in January

The cost to travel over seven of the Bay Area's bridges will increase by $1 on Jan. 1, 2022. Regular tolls for two-axle cars and trucks and for motorcycles at the San Francisco-Oakland Bay, Antioch, Benicia-Martinez, Carquinez, Dumbarton, Richmond-San Rafael and San Mateo-Hayward bridges will be increased to $7 from $6, according to the Bay Area Toll Authority.
SAN MATEO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area Sees Rush to Get COVID Booster Shots

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Trying to get an appointment for a COVID booster shot before the holidays is getting harder, according to many people in the Bay Area. Susie Gallups says she tried a number of walk-in sites but didn’t have any luck. “I’m scared. People are coming back from Thanksgiving, also the new variant and I just didn’t want to take any chances,” she said. Gallups said she looked online for an appointment first but quickly got frustrated. “It’s been hard to be able to get it. I couldn’t schedule an appointment. It was three weeks down the road!” Some vaccination sites are...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sacramento Bee

Plan ahead for Bay Area: Caltrans to shut down Interstate 80 freeway for bridge removal

A section of Interstate 80 between Sacramento and San Francisco will close for 10 hours overnight beginning Saturday evening, according to Caltrans. The freeway will be closed in Solano County from Red Top Road to the I-680 connector near Fairfield between 11 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday, Caltrans District 4 wrote in a social media post. Work crews will be removing the bridge connecting eastbound Highway 12 to I-80 as part of the $740 million interchange project.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WNEM

Construction begins on Liberty Bridge in Bay City

Bay City Bridge Partners are starting renovation work on the Liberty Bridge. The contractor, Granite-Kraemer Joint Venture, will begin to finalize preliminary work on the bridge and assemble the worksite. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction of the bridge starting on Dec. 13. Shortly after, local contractors will start light demolition work, including removing light poles and railings.
BAY CITY, MI
KTVU FOX 2

California fines PG&E $7.5M for safety code violations

SAN FRANCISCO - The California Public Utilities Commission issued two citations Monday totaling $7.5 million to Pacific Gas & Electric for safety code violations. The largest was a $5 million citation for PG&E's failure to thoroughly inspect the Ignacio-Alto-Sausalito transmission lines from 2009 through 2018 and for its failure to complete 22 high-priority repairs within the time allowed under commission regulations.
CALIFORNIA STATE
BBC

Humber Bridge: End of the line for toll booths after 40 years

For 40 years, staff collecting Humber Bridge tolls have worked from booths, exchanging pleasantries with passing motorists. But bosses have announced that the pay stations are to be consigned to the history books as part of plans to ease congestion and become greener. While some have welcomed the move, others...
TRAFFIC
CBS Pittsburgh

Port Authority Holds Public Meetings On Mon Valley Transit Upgrades

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – On Tuesday, you can voice your opinion on some transit upgrades in the Mon Valley, including better bus service to Kennywood. The Port Authority is holding two virtual public meetings about improving service between Homestead and McKeesport. The first meeting was scheduled for the afternoon, and the second is at 6:30 p.m. The project could include new transit lanes, bus priority at traffic lights and new bus shelters. You can register here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
SFGate

These are the best holiday lights in the Bay Area

As the Bay Area days grow colder and the nights grow longer, viewing a brilliant display of lights during the holiday season seems like the perfect way to cheer the soul. Fortunately, some of the Bay Area's largest and most well-known displays, which went dark last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, will light up once again this year.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area Sees Population Explosion Of Feral Cats; Pandemic Hinders Spay/Neuter Efforts

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KPIX 5) – The Bay Area is experiencing a population explosion of feral cats, and experts say efforts to spay or neuter the animals has become more difficult due to the pandemic. Feral cats can be found anywhere: creek beds, alongside freeways, even behind supermarkets. It doesn’t really help to remove them from an area because that just creates a vacuum and more will move in. What really works is a process called TNR, or “Trap, Neuter and Return.” Groups including Community Concern for Cats in Contra Costa County send out volunteers to temporarily capture the felines so they...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy