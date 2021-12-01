ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Chevron announces $15 billion capital spending for 2022

 6 days ago

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp on Wednesday announced a 2022 organic capital and exploratory spending program of $15 billion and raised its share buyback guidance range to $3 to $5 billion per year.

Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva

Related
Brazil's BRF to invest $9.8 bln through 2030 -filing

SAO PAULO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA said it will invest 55 billion reais ($9.80 billion) by 2030 to expand the business, the same estimate made a year ago, according to a securities filing on Tuesday. The world’s largest chicken exporter also said net revenues are...
INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Chevron Sets 2022 Spending Budget At $15B

Chevron has announced a 2022 organic capital and exploratory spending program of $15 billion, up more than 20 percent from 2021 expected levels. Supermajor Chevron has announced a 2022 organic capital and exploratory spending program of $15 billion, at the low end of its $15 to $17 billion guidance range and up more than 20 percent from 2021 expected levels.
INDUSTRY
Houston Chronicle

Chevron to increase spending on new oil projects by 20 percent next year

Chevron plans to boost spending on new drilling projects as oil demand and prices recover from the global pandemic. The California oil giant said it plans to spend $15 billion on capital projects and exploratory drilling next year, an increase of more than 20 percent from 2021 levels. Chevron’s capital expenditure budget, however, is at the low-end of its earlier projections, and is still lower than pre-pandemic levels of $19 billion to $22 billion.
HOUSTON, TX
OilPrice.com

U.S. Shale Industry To Spend $83 Billion In 2022

US shale expenditure is projected to surge 19.4% next year, leaping from an expected $69.8 billion in 2021 to $83.4 billion, the highest level since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and signaling the industry’s emergence from a prolonged period of uncertainty and volatility, according to a Rystad Energy report.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pulse2.com

Chevron (CVX) Stock: $145 Price Target From RBC Capital

The shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) have received a $145 price target from RBC Capital. These are the details. The shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) have received a $145 price target from RBC Capital. And RBC Capital analyst Biraj Borkhataria upgraded the company shares to “Outperform” from “Sector Perform” while increasing the price target from $130.
STOCKS
104.1 WIKY

Japan to spend $313 billion in extra budget as tax income overshoots – draft

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s government is set to compile an extra budget for this fiscal year featuring spending worth 36 trillion yen ($313 billion), with additional new bond issuance at 22.1 trillion yen, a draft of documents seen by Reuters showed on Wednesday. Tax revenue would exceed initial estimates by...
INCOME TAX
Metro International

Nissan Motor to spend $17.6 billion to accelerate electrification

TOKYO (Reuters) – Nissan Motor Co said on Monday it will spend 2 trillion yen ($17.59 billion) over the next five years to accelerate vehicle electrification as it bets tighter carbon emission restrictions will spur demand for electric cars and hybrids. Japan’s No. 3 car maker will introduce 23 electrified...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Boeing's stock extends bounce after receiving additional order for 30 737 MAX jets from 777 Partners

Shares of Boeing Co. rose 1.4% in morning trading Tuesday, after the aerospace and defense giant said investment firm 777 Partners has ordered 30 additional 737 MAX jets, to nearly double its original order. The additional order brings 777's aircraft portfolio to 68 737 MAX aircraft, which are valued at a total of $3.7 billion at list prices. "We have long been confident in the economics of the 737 MAX family but we are especially excited about the 737-8-200 variant which represents the bulk of our additional orders," said Josh Wander, managing partner at 777. "As travel demand returns, 777 has accelerated our quest for efficiencies in both operating cost and carbon footprint at our operating carriers." Boeing's stock has now bounced 10.9% since closing at a 13-month low of $188.19 on Dec. 1. It has still lost 2.6% over the past three months, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 1.6%.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
China Evergrande shares set to rise after it misses debt deadline

HONG KONG, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Shares of China Evergrande Group were set to rise 1.1% on Wednesday, buoyed by hopes of a managed debt restructuring after it missed a payment deadline on some U.S. dollar bonds. Failure by Evergrande to make $82.5 million in interest payments due last month...
MARKETS
Nestle trims L'Oreal stake with $10 billion sale

PARIS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Nestle SA (NESN.S) said on Tuesday it would cut its stake in L'Oreal (OREP.PA) to about 20% by selling shares worth 8.9 billion euros ($10 billion) back to the French cosmetics brand, moving to reduce the weight of the beauty giant on its books for the first time in 7 years.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Cyber Monday: Adobe sees online spending reaching as high as $11.3 billion

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) said that it expects Cyber Monday to be the biggest day of the year for online sales, and potentially reach $11.3 billion in the United States as consumers search for deals to fill their holiday gift lists. Adobe (ADBE) made its latest predictions as part of its Digital...
RETAIL
kdal610.com

Jordan’s draft 2022 budget forecasts $15 billion in state spending

AMMAN (Reuters) – Jordan’s Finance Minister Mohamad Al Ississ said on Sunday that the draft 2022 budget forecasts 10.6 billion dinars ($15 billion) in state expenditure and paves the way for a rebound in growth to 2.7% after the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Al Ississ told a media briefing...
BUSINESS
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

