As Grip CEO and co-founder Lior Yaari told me, while Grip may still be a young company — and selling into the enterprise tends to be a slow process — the team was still able to show investors significant growth, especially for a company that was only officially founded in February. He noted, for example, that the number of users that the product covers grew tenfold every quarter. Over the course of the last nine months, Grip also signed up a wide range of customers that includes Fortune 500 enterprises and small startups.

BUSINESS ・ 12 HOURS AGO