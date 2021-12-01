Successful 2021 Jingchu Online Show Makes Hardware, Electromechanical, Building Materials Welcomed By Many Countries
November 29, 2021, witnessed the successful conclusion of the "Historical Jingchu Online Show" (Mechanical and Electrical, Hardware and Building Materials) - market activities in Europe, America, and Asia. A total of 43 manufacturing and foreign trade enterprises from hardware tools, machinery equipment, electronics, electrical appliances, building materials, home furnishing, autos, auto...www.albuquerqueexpress.com
Comments / 0