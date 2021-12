Snacks and beverages are a key component of may people's holiday celebrations, so it's no surprise that PepsiCo hit a fresh all-time high Monday. This steady Eddie company hasn't missed a beat in the past year, with sales and profits growing every quarter, despite the pandemic. When building a watchlist, stocks with an 80 or higher Relative Strength Rating are prime targets. PepsiCo (PEP) now meets that criteria, with an increase from 78 to 83 Monday.

