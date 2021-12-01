ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Rangers release sketches, other details from serial killer Samuel Little's victims

By Katie Friel
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwelve months after one of the country's most prolific serial killers died in jail, Texas authorities are asking for the public's health identifying more of his potential victims. On December 1, the Texas Rangers released details on more than a dozen unsolved murders committed by serial killer Samuel ​Little, who also...

Texas Observer

Dallas Serial Killer Verdict Shows Justice Is Scarce for Elderly Victims

A judge declared a mistrial this week in the murder trial of Billy Chemirmir, leaving the families of more than 20 victims waiting for answers. Billy Chemirmir, clad in a suit and mask and with his eyes downcast, spent last week at the criminal defense table at the Dallas County Courthouse. It was a rare taste of freedom for the father and former home healthcare worker since he was arrested in March 2018 for the murder of a North Dallas widow whom he’d allegedly stalked and smothered after meeting at a local Walmart. She was the last of what Collin and Dallas County prosecutors claim in indictments were at least 20 victims of a years-long robbery spree targeting vulnerable seniors who wore valuable jewelry and lived alone. Eighteen of those victims were murdered, indictments against Chemirmir claim; the other two survived.
DALLAS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

New Details Released in Unsolved Samuel Little Murders

AUSTIN, TX -- The Texas Rangers, the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Program and the United States Department of Justice are releasing new details in more than a dozen unsolved murders committed by serial killer Samuel Little, AKA Samuel McDowell, in hopes of bringing closure to these cases.
AUSTIN, TX
Columbus Telegram

Watch now: Indiana man identified as 1982 serial killer victim

RENSSELAER, Ind. — More than 38 years after his remains were found by a fox hunter setting traps in a Jasper County field, a 19-year-old Indiana man has been identified as yet another victim of serial killer Larry Eyler. William J. "Bill" Lewis, of Peru, Indiana, was last seen by...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
