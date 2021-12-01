Texas Rangers release sketches, other details from serial killer Samuel Little's victims

Grim Sleeper: The Friends Speak on REELZ Kenneth Mains, Cold Case Investigator Pamela Brooks, Former Sex Worker Richard Harris, Grim Sleeper's Neighbor Dominique Smith, Former Sex Worker Hired By Grim Sleeper “When you deal with serial killers, a lot of times you’re looking for M.O. you’re looking for signatures you’re looking for things that tie these victims together,” says Kenneth Mains, a cold case investigator familiar with the case of the Grim Sleeper. The REELZ documentary, “Grim Sleeper: The Friends Speak” sits down with survivors, and those who actually knew this serial killer to uncover what drove his passion for killing. From 1984 to 2007, Los Angeles was plagued by a string of murders that should have splashed across the front pages of every newspaper and been top priority for the LAPD. But they weren’t. The victims were prostitutes working the toughest streets in the city. All were African American. Many suspect the race and occupation of these women were the reason the LA cops turned a blind eye. When one of the victims survives, the killings stop and the case goes cold for years until he begins to strike again. Police nicknamed the killer “Grim Sleeper.” The REELZ documentary reveals that, with the help of familial DNA, the killer, whose real name was Lonnie David Franklin Jr, was arrested for at least 10 murders committed over a period of 23 years. The real question at the core of this story is: what allowed the Grim Sleeper to get away with murder for so long, and how many secrets did he take to his grave?

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 13 DAYS AGO