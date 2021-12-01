Notes From The Pen

The end? After sparking split speculation earlier this year, Tarik Myers seemed to confirm that his relationship with Hazel Cagalitan is officially over. “Hazel does not live with me anymore. She said she is [in] another state with people I don’t know. She is going back to the Philippines. I do know that bc she has no choice,” Tarik, 46, wrote via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, December 7. “Please do not attack her or harass her like you’ve been doing for the last 3 years.”

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 20 HOURS AGO