ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

Drone Attack in Hershey?

By Dave Buffington
thesunontheweb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to an U.S. intelligence report, a 2020 drone incident in Hershey was “Likely...

news.thesunontheweb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
New York Post

Texas authorities claim Mexican cartels murdering people on US soil

Mexican drug cartels are murdering people and dumping their bodies on the US side of the border — including a woman who had been raped and mutilated, law enforcement officials said Thursday. Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Chris Olivarez told Fox News that Texas Rangers are investigating cartel activity...
TEXAS STATE
Axios Denver

The uncomfortable truth 9News' Kyle Clark wants Colorado media to confront

9News anchor Kyle Clark is admitting an uncomfortable truth — and challenging local news outlets to find a solution.The intrigue: In a commentary for his prime time "Next" show, Clark acknowledged that his NBC-affiliated TV station covers U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Rifle) differently than any other elected official in Colorado."We hold Congresswoman Boebert to a far lower standard," Clark said. "If we held her to the same standard … we would be here near nightly chronicling the cruel, false and bigoted things Boebert says for attention and fundraising.”Background: Boebert took to the U.S. House floor in November to make Islamaphobic...
COLORADO STATE
Shore News Network

Federal Charges Filed following Record-breaking Seizure of Fentanyl and Meth

NEWS RELEASE SUMMARY – November 19, 2021. SAN DIEGO – Acting U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman announced federal drug charges today against Carlos Martin Quintana-Arias of Mexico, following the seizure yesterday of 17,584 pounds of methamphetamine and 388.93 pounds of fentanyl from a commercial trailer attempting entry at the Otay Mesa, California, Commercial Port of Entry. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) confirmed that both drug seizures would be the largest in each drug category, for both this year and last year, in the entire United States.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Hershey, PA
Hershey, PA
Crime & Safety
Only In Maryland

12 Staggering Photos Of An Abandoned Mental Hospital Hiding In Maryland

There’s no shortage of abandoned places in Maryland and today we’re featuring one that’s among the most disturbing. This facility dates all the way back to 1911, when it opened as the Hospital for the Negro Insane of Maryland. At that time, the facility seemed promising, vowing to care for and treat African American patients […] The post 12 Staggering Photos Of An Abandoned Mental Hospital Hiding In Maryland appeared first on Only In Your State.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unmanned Aircraft System#Aircraft#U S#Uas#Electrical Substation#Abc News
thisislowermerion.com

Wants To Make Hershey Kisses ‘Pennsylvania’s State Candy’

State Representative Thomas Mehaffie has circulated a memo about his plans to introduce legislation that would make Hershey’s Kisses the official State Candy of Pennsylvania. Mehaffie, Republican from Dauphin County, which is where Hershey – an unincorporated community and census-designated place (it’s actually located in Derry Township) is located. The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New Jersey Monitor

Investigation urged of doctor who operated on immigrant women in detention

WASHINGTON — Two congressional panels are calling for Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas to investigate a doctor who was accused of performing gynecological procedures on immigrant women in a Georgia detention center without their consent or full understanding of the treatment being performed. In a Dec. 3 letter, Democrats on the House Homeland Security […] The post Investigation urged of doctor who operated on immigrant women in detention appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
IMMIGRATION
thesunontheweb.com

Visit With Vets

Students from Lower Dauphin talk with Major Russel Waters, who served in the Army during Vietnam, the invasion of Panama and Operation Desert Storm, at the annual Visit with the Vets event, hosted by the Lower Dauphin High School History Honor Society. Students are given the opportunity to meet with the veterans of many eras and branches of service who […]
DAUPHIN, PA
The Independent

DB Cooper hijacked a plane, stole a pile of cash, and vanished. Fifty years on, a ‘hero’ flight attendant speaks out

On 24 November 1971, a man boarded a flight to Seattle, Washington, from Portland, Oregon. His plane ticket – bought with cash – identified him as Dan Cooper, though that later turned out to be a fake name.Shortly after 3pm, the man handed a stewardess a note indicating that he had a bomb in his briefcase and demanding that she sit with him. According to the FBI’s account of the story, “the stunned stewardess did as she was told. … Soon, she was walking a new note to the captain of the plane that demanded four parachutes and $200,000 in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
EatThis

5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Experts

The coronavirus pandemic is not over, and it's not waning either—in fact, cases are rising again, as more people go indoors. "The current seven day daily average of cases is about 92,800. This is an 18% increase from last week," warned CDC Chief Rochelle Walensky this week. "The seven day average of hospital admissions is about 5,600 per day, about a 6% increase from the prior seven day average. And the seven day average daily deaths are about 1,000 per day." Contrast that with the number of daily cases experts say would make us a whole lot safer: a comparatively tiny 10,000. So where are you most likely to catch COVID? Read on for 5 places—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTAJ

Report says Russian hackers haven’t eased spying efforts

WASHINGTON (AP) — The elite Russian state hackers behind last year’s massive SolarWinds cyberespionage campaign hardly eased up this year, managing plenty of infiltrations of U.S. and allied government agencies and foreign policy think tanks with consummate craft and stealth, a leading cybersecurity firm reported Monday. On the anniversary of the public disclosure of the SolarWinds […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Documented

Internal document reveals DHS warned immigration officials against deporting Haitians

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. An internal memo from August revealed some officials within the Department of Homeland Security’s civil rights office alerted immigration and border agents that returning Haitian arrivals to Haiti could lead to major […] The post Internal document reveals DHS warned immigration officials against deporting Haitians appeared first on Documented.
IMMIGRATION
NBC News

Kamikaze drones: A new weapon brings power and peril to the U.S. military

DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, Utah — The killer drone whooshed out of its launch tube, spreading its carbon wings and shooting into the sky. Flying too fast for the naked eye to track, the battery-powered robot circled the Utah desert, hunting for the target it had been programmed to strike. Moments later, it sailed through the driver’s side window of an empty pickup truck and exploded in a fireball.
MILITARY
Bay News 9

Afghan refugee and her family adjust to their new life in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Sitting on the couch inside of her new Tampa apartment, Afghan refugee Malalai Rostami says she’s grateful. “It wasn’t as hard to adjust as others had warned me about,” she said with a smile. What You Need To Know. Afghan refugee Malalai Rostami is now the sole...
TAMPA, FL
TheDailyBeast

The Real Reason the Afghan Army Collapsed in Face of Taliban Advance? It Was Mostly ‘Ghost’ Troops

After spending $83 billion training up and arming Afghan troops to face the Taliban, U.S. military leaders seemed as surprised as anyone at the ease with which the Islamist militant group swept back into power this summer. Now, a former finance minister has explained the dizzying collapse of the Afghan National Army: Most of its 200,000 soldiers only existed on paper. The idea that Afghan troop numbers were unreliable is not a new one. But Khalid Payenda, who resigned as finance minister as the Taliban advanced, said as many as five in six soldiers were “ghosts.” He told the BBC: “The way the accountability was done, you would ask the chief in that province how many people you have and based on that you could calculate salaries and ration expenses and they would always be inflated.” Payenda said soldiers who were killed or deserted were also routinely kept on the books, with their commanders using their bank cards to take their salaries. And he said many generals were “double-dipping,” accepting money from the Taliban on top of their government salaries to give up without a fight.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy