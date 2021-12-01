The Real Scene

Douglas State Forest sits on 5,907 acres in south central Massachusetts that once belonged to the Nipmuc and Narragansett people. Estimates are that 80 percent of the Nipmuc people may have died from epidemic disease brought ashore by the English settlers who landed at Plymouth and, on November 11, 1620, 301 years ago this month sanctified what would be a genocidal land grab with these words:
Incoming krawk-kraw-krawk calls early one morning, as a flock of 40 pinyon jays descended on our feeders. These jays are very social, traveling in flocks of 50 to more than 500. When on the move, they fly close together, giving harsh nasal calls. They love our piñon-juniper woodlands in Lamy.
People attended live seminars back in the 1980s and 1990s before podcasts, YouTube, Ted Talks and streaming. Most of the free seminars were designed to teach while at the same time sell you something like multiple-level marketing, books, audio tapes, coaching or joining an organization. Some seminars and lectures were paid for by employers for training and motivation of their staff.
You may have seen one of these backgrounds at an event or you may have seen them on social media. They are decorative floral and greenery walls that set a festive and cool backdrop for any gathering. They create a unique experience for you and your guests, and a unique and memorable place to take pictures for social media.
This is a tradition by the beach, you make a wish while stacking. Once the stack is knocked over (usually by a wave) your wish is said to come true. Wow, I never heard the “stacking of rocks” explained this way. Thank you for sharing the beautiful photo. FROM A...
Michael Lowell was taking photos near the Edmonds Waterfront Center Monday when he saw a resident eagle perched on a piling. “While photographing the eagle, along came large bubbles,” Lowell said. Looking toward Olympic Beach, he spotted the Bubble Man entertaining beach visitors. “I waited for a few bubbles to come by and was lucky to captured one large bubble surrounding the eagle,” he said.
The jackalope, an animal with the body of a jackrabbit and the antlers of an antelope or deer, is a cultural icon of the American West. The image of the creature is sold on all sorts of knickknacks in the region, from postcards to shot glasses. At one point, tourists could even buy taxidermied and mounted jackalopes for $35 or less.
So what is the holy heck is this thing washing up on our New Jersey beaches?!?!? Is it a dinosaur fossil? An animal vertebra? Some sort of sliced, deep fried boardwalk snack tossed on the sand? Surprisingly, the answer to all of the above in no. You all had some funny guesses too...
Next Friday, December 17, it's the last day of school for Caddo, Bossier, Webster and DeSoto Parish kids, until 2022. While that's all fun and games for Christmas vacation for the kids, it brings on a time of angst for some parents. The question rising to the top of the totem pole for many of these parents each year is, "Is my child old enough to be left at home alone or do I need to send them to daycare or get a babysitter?"
There’s no shortage of abandoned places in Maryland and today we’re featuring one that’s among the most disturbing. This facility dates all the way back to 1911, when it opened as the Hospital for the Negro Insane of Maryland. At that time, the facility seemed promising, vowing to care for and treat African American patients […]
The post 12 Staggering Photos Of An Abandoned Mental Hospital Hiding In Maryland appeared first on Only In Your State.
By any measure, this had been a challenging year for most middle- and lower-income families in our region. In many respects, it’s getting more challenging as the cost of fuel oil and food rises, coupled with shipping delays in a wide range of products. In addition, affordable housing is in short supply, and the costs of preschool and day care are up if one can find a service, as several providers are maxed out.
The practice of reading scripts is critical to learn the craft of screenwriting. One key to this practice is to work with a scene-by-scene breakdown of the script. Here is my take on this exercise from a previous series of posts — How To Read A Screenplay:. After a first...
Tongue meets frozen pole in this memorable scene from the charming 1983 holiday movie. For four long years, I lived in North Dakota, so I know first-hand about really cold winters and things like what transpire in this memorable scene from the wonderful movie A Christmas Story, screenplay by Jean Shepherd & Leigh Brown & Bob Clark, based on Shepherd’s novel.
Two pets were killed, and a third one was saved, in a house fire on the 2000 block of Joann Avenue in Derry Township on Nov. 27. The pets’ owners weren’t home at the time the blaze started around 9 p.m. in the roof of the home. First responders arrived at the scene and found heavy smoke coming from the […]
From The Sun Dec. 1, 1971: “Chocolate Town U.S.A.” is again greeting the Christmas Season with holiday finery as preparations are being completed for the annual Christmas Tree and Town Lighting Ceremony. The ceremony, to be held at the Community Center Court of Honor at 7:15 p.m. on Friday, December 3, will open with a number by the Hershey Community […]
Hundreds of black vultures are circling the areas near Park Avenue and ZooAmerica, destroying trees, roof shingles and car paint. But, Hershey’s tar-black feathered friends may finally meet their match: At Derry Township’s Nov. 23 Board of Supervisors meeting, the board voted to push forward with a cooperative service agreement between the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the township. […]
The Pool and Hot Tub Alliance, Retail Council, recently named Crystal Pools in Conewago Township its retailer of the year for 2021. The award was accepted by Crystal Pools at the International Pool and Spa Expo Awards of Excellence in Dallas, Texas on Nov. 15. The award is given annually to a company which has advanced the retail profession through […]
Comments / 0