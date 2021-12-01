The Real Scene

Next Friday, December 17, it's the last day of school for Caddo, Bossier, Webster and DeSoto Parish kids, until 2022. While that's all fun and games for Christmas vacation for the kids, it brings on a time of angst for some parents. The question rising to the top of the totem pole for many of these parents each year is, "Is my child old enough to be left at home alone or do I need to send them to daycare or get a babysitter?"

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO