Player Ratings: Aston Villa 1-2 Man City (Premier League)

Ruben Dias' long-range strike set City on their way in the first half, before Bernardo Silva doubled the lead with a brilliant volley before the break.

Ollie Watkins pulled one back for Villa just moments after the restart to set up a tense second half which saw City just about grind out the result they needed.

Here's how we rated the players...

Ederson - 7

Very much involved with our build-up play, not so busy with his hands. Could do nothing about the Watkins goal as it brushed the post on the way in, then made a great save from Chuckwuemeka.

Joao Cancelo - 6

Ironically quieter than usual on his favoured right side, but he was also given more defensive responsibility than usual in the absence of Walker.

Ruben Dias - 8

Scored the opener from distance. Nobody even expected him to have a go on his weaker foot, but that strike opened the game up wonderfully. Typically solid defending throughout.

Nathan Aké - 7

Did well against some quality forwards, especially considering that he's not played much lately. I think it's baffling that our shortest centre-back looks the biggest threat from corners, but there you go.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 7

Rescued City with a crucial bit of defending from Villa's first attack and linked up very well in attack, even though he's clearly not got the recovery pace of Walker or Cancelo.

There's been some disagreement as to whether he was fouled for the corner that led to the Watkins goal - personally I thought he was very unlucky not to win a free-kick, so I haven't marked him down for that.

Rodri - 7

For the most part, another very good showing. It was clear that he was growing very frustrated with some of Mike Dean's decisions, as we all were.

Fernandinho - 6

Forced to commit so many tactical fouls due to how fast the game was, which you can't really blame him for given that he wasn't really expected to play in matches like this one. His range of passing, though, is as good as ever.

Bernardo Silva - 8.5 (MP)

What a volley! The best midfielder in the Premier League has really added goals to his game lately, and he was at it again tonight with a stunning effort from the edge of the box. Brushed past so many Villa defenders.

Riyad Mahrez - 6

Not at his best but still produced some nice moments, including in the build-up to Bernardo's goal.

Gabriel Jesus - 7

Created the second goal with a brilliant inch-perfect cross, picking up his seventh league assist of the season and proving yet again that his best work is done on the wings. Wasted a glorious chance in the second half.

Raheem Sterling - 8

An absolute livewire in the first half, pulling all of his tricks out of the bag and setting up that Dias opener. It's a pleasure to watch him when he's like this- not scoring but terrorising defences anyway. Getting better and better with every game.

Substitutes:

Jack Grealish - 6

Added some much-needed control while Villa's pressing caused some nerves.

