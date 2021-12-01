ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Startup Raises $1.8 Billion in Bid to Generate Fusion Nuclear Energy

By The Epoch Times
GreenwichTime
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommonwealth Fusion Systems (CFS) has raised more than $1.8 billion, the largest private investment in the nuclear fusion industry as more investors pour money into energy projects that claim limitless energy with no or minimal wastage. Founded in 2017, CFS is based out of Cambridge, MA, and plans to...

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 0

Related
wkzo.com

LG Energy Solution’s IPO set to raise at least $9.3 billion

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea battery maker LG Energy Solution’s (LGES) planned initial public offering (IPO) is expected to raise at least 10.9 trillion won ($9.26 billion), Reuters calculations show, as it seeks funds to expand and meet booming demand for EV batteries. LGES is LG Chem Ltd’s wholly owned battery...
ECONOMY
power-technology.com

Generation Bridge buys power generation assets from NRG Energy

Generation Bridge, a subsidiary of ArcLight Energy Partners Fund VII, has closed its acquisition of a 4.9GW power generating portfolio from NRG Energy for a $760m consideration. In March, the company signed a definitive purchase agreement to acquire the assets in NRG’s East and West regions. ArcLight Capital Partners founder...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
siliconangle.com

Operational intelligence platform startup NetSpring raises $13M

Operational intelligence platform startup NetSpring Data Inc. revealed today that it has raised $13 million in new funding. Dell Technologies Capital led the Series A round with Khosla Ventures and Wipro Ventures also participating. Including the new funding, the company has raised $17.7 million to date, according to Crunchbase. Founded...
MARKETS
Cheddar News

Heila Technologies Builds Clean Energy Microgrid for Costa Rican Supermarket Chain Auto Mercado

Heila Technologies, a startup that develops hardware and software to integrate renewables and batteries on a microgrid, is helping to power the first clean energy microgrid for Auto Mercado, a top supermarket chain in Costa Rica. The plant will reduce 20 tons of CO2 emissions per year. Heila Technologies CEO Francisco Morocz joins Cheddar Climate to discuss.
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Benioff
etftrends.com

Whether Through Fission or Fusion, Nuclear Power is the Future

According to the Wall Street Journal, several big names are investing in nuclear fusion. Bill Gates and George Soros have both put money into Commonwealth Fusion Systems, LLC in hopes of staking a claim on what would be a revolutionary development in energy. Commonwealth has raised $1.8 billion, making it the largest private investment for nuclear fusion.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
siliconangle.com

Observability startup LogDNA raises $50M in funding

Observability startup LogDNA Inc. today announced that it has secured a $50 million funding round to hire more people and accelerate its plans to launch a new data processing solution next year. The funding round was led by cybersecurity-focused investment firm NightDragon. Emergence Capital and Initialized Capital participated as well....
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Energy#Startup#Energy Company#Energy Crisis#Nuclear Fusion#Cfs#Sparc#Tiger Global Management#Time Ventures#Soros Fund Management#Italian#Eni#Mit#Helion Energy#Novem
CNBC

Elon Musk has strong views on hydrogen. Not everyone agrees

Electric vehicles have batteries that need to be charged by plugging the vehicle into a charging point, whereas fuel cell vehicles utilize hydrogen gas and "generate their electricity onboard." Firms including Toyota and Hyundai have produced hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, while smaller manufacturers such as Riversimple are also working on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Week

Is nuclear fusion finally for real? Some very rich people seem to think so.

America's first Atomic Age ended on March 28, 1979, with the partial meltdown of the Three Mile Island Unit 2 reactor, near Middletown, Pennsylvania. Despite the negligible radiation release, the accident led to canceled projects, industry bankruptcies, and a further public souring on nuclear energy. Nuclear's share of U.S. electricity production has been flat, around 20 percent, for decades.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Entrepreneur

Hospitality Startup Nucros Raises $900,000

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Nucros Science and Taste has raised $900,000 in a pre-Seed round led by a consortium of investors including Aavejak Advisers, ID8 Ventures, Innoscale Global Foundation and Delhi Angels Network. With this fresh round of funding, Nucros aims to advance its...
BUSINESS
nextbigfuture.com

Billionaires $1.8 Funding for Commercial Fusion Maybe by 2030

Commonwealth Fusion Systems (CFS) announced it has closed on more than $1.8 billion in Series B funding to commercialize fusion energy. This money will be used construct, commission, and operate SPARC, the world’s first commercially relevant net energy fusion machine. They will also start work on ARC, the first commercial fusion power plant, which includes developing support technologies, advancing the design, identifying the site, and assembling the partners and customers for the future of fusion power.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
ScienceAlert

Finally, a Fusion Reaction Has Generated More Energy Than Absorbed by The Fuel

A major milestone has been breached in the quest for fusion energy. For the first time, a fusion reaction has achieved a record 1.3 megajoule energy output – and for the first time, exceeding energy absorbed by the fuel used to trigger it. Although there's still some way to go, the result represents a significant improvement on previous yields: eight times greater than experiments conducted just a few months prior, and 25 times greater than experiments conducted in 2018. It's a huge achievement. Physicists at the National Ignition Facility at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory will be submitting a paper for peer review. "This...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Commonwealth Fusion, Backed by Gates, Soros, Benioff, Raises $1.8B

Investors are piling into Commonwealth Fusion Systems, a nuclear fusion startup that has raised more than $1.8 billion in the largest private investment ever in the industry. Investors in the latest funding round for the Massachusetts-based company include Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and George Soros via his Soros Fund Management, the Wall Street Journal reported.
BUSINESS
adafruit.com

Can Nuclear Fusion Put the Brakes on Climate Change?

This recent The New Yorker piece looks at the frustrating, elusive promise of nuclear fusion technology. The accelerating climate crisis makes fusion’s elusiveness more than cutely maddening. Solar energy gets more efficient and affordable each year, but it’s not continuously available, and it still relies on gas power plants for distribution. The same is true for wind power. Conventional nuclear power has extremely well-known disadvantages. Carbon capture, which is like a toothbrush for the sky, is compelling, but after you capture a teraton or two of carbon there’s nowhere to put it. All these tools figure extensively in decarbonization plans laid out by groups like the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, but, according to those plans, even when combined with one another the tools are insufficient. Fusion remains the great clean-energy dream—or, depending on whom you ask, pipe dream.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
investing.com

Eni ready to spend more on nuclear fusion in green drive

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian energy company Eni is ready to invest more in a nuclear fusion project it feels could be a game-changer in the race to produce limitless clean electricity to power cities and industry, the head of the project at Eni said. In 2018 Eni injected $50 million,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Computer Weekly

UK ‘impact startups’ raise £2bn in 2021

UK technology startups addressing one or more of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) have raised £2bn in 2021 so far, up from £1.7bn in 2020. Data released by market intelligence firm Dealroom shows that investment in these firms, also known as “impact startups”, has increased by 127% since 2018, and that the UK now has nearly 900 startups and scaleups working across a wide range of technologies.
BUSINESS
techstartups.com

Clean energy tech startup Mainstream raises $101M in equity funding to build out of gigawatt-scale renewable assets and accelerate new market entries

Mainstream Renewable Power, a global wind and solar renewable energy startup company, announced today it has raised €90 million ($101.4 million) in additional funding to accelerate new market entries and the build-out of gigawatt-scale wind and solar assets across Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Funds for the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy