ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Eagles issue estimated injury report ahead of Jets game

By Brandon Lee Gowton
bleedinggreennation.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia Eagles issued their first official injury report on Wednesday in advance of their Week 13 game against the New York Jets. Note that this report is merely an estimation because the Eagles held a walkthrough instead of a normal practice. Four players were listed under DID NOT...

www.bleedinggreennation.com

Comments / 0

Related
920 ESPN

Eagles get Good and Bad news ahead of this Sunday’s Giants game

On Friday's Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report, there is good and bad news heading into the division rivalry game with the New York Giants this Sunday that will impact both sides of the ball:. Let's start with the Good News which is arguably the most important player available for Sunday's Game:...
NFL
FanSided

Encouraging stats for the Eagles ahead of Week 12 game versus Giants

Round 12 approaches as Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni would say, and all of you boxing aficionados know that 12th-round knockouts can be just as satisfying as they are when they come early. The Birds are still alive in the race for a playoff berth, and delivering a knockout...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Moses
Person
Jason Kelce
Person
Adam Schefter
Person
Devonta Smith
phillysportsnetwork.com

Injury Report: Eagles could be without Darius Slay on Sunday

The Philadelphia Eagles have released their first injury report of the week and there are a couple of players to monitor over the next few days. The first to note is Darius Slay. The three-time Pro Bowler is having a remarkable season under Jonathan Gannon and has three defensive touchdowns to his name already. He’s been absolutely stellar from the first time he stepped onto the field this year but he suffered a hit against the Saints that has left him in concussion protocol.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#The Eagles#American Football#Dnp#Giants#Barnett And Or Sweat
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: NFL insider still thinks Deshaun Watson to Philadelphia “would be a real possibility”

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... My guess is Hurts will play well enough the rest of the year to where the Eagles go into the offseason with their options open. They’ll have three first-round picks, but this is the sort of quarterback class where Howie Roseman & Co. will look at their options and believe earnestly that Hurts is a better one than any of the kids coming out (I’d bet my mortgage there’ll be teams this spring without a first-round grade on any of the quarterbacks). That’d leave the Eagles with the veteran names we’ve all heard. I don’t think they’d necessarily be a suitor for Aaron Rodgers. Russell Wilson? Maybe, since he’s the one who got away—Roseman, Andy Reid and Philly planned on taking him in the third round in 2012 before the Seahawks got him 13 picks in front of them (the Eagles wound up with Nick Foles instead). Then, there’s Deshaun Watson. That one, I think, would be a real possibility, especially if there’s more clarity on his legal situation in a few months.
NFL
USA Today

Jets-Eagles: Nine prop bets for Sunday's game

The New York Jets scratched and clawed their way to a hard-fought road win in Week 12, and they hope to build on that momentum at home in Week 13. The next opportunity comes when the Jets (3-8) play host to the Philadelphia Eagles (5-7) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday in MetLife Stadium.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Gardner Minshew posted the highest passer rating by a Philly QB since Nick Foles

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Nick Sirianni was clear all week that whatever happened Sunday, whoever started at quarterback, no matter how well they played, Jalen Hurts would remain the Eagles’ starting quarterback. And I guess that’s the right thing to do. Hurts doesn’t deserve to lose his starting job to Gardner Minshew based on two games at MetLife Stadium – one really bad one by Hurts and one really good one by Minshew. And it’s important to remember that Minshew was playing Sunday against one of the worst defenses in football. Still. The contrast between Hurts and Minshew was eye opening. Minshew used the entire field, made quick decisions in the pocket, spread the ball around, used the mid-range game, looked off receivers and operated the offense efficiently and productively in ways we just haven’t seen with Hurts. And he did that despite not being here for training camp, never playing a snap with DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert or the other receivers and not even getting any 1st-team reps until this past Wednesday. Minshew finished 20-for-25 for 242 yards, two touchdowns, no INTs and a 133.7 passer rating – highest by an Eagles QB since his former Jaguars teammate Nick Foles had a 141.4 against the Vikings in 2018 and highest by an Eagles QB on the road since Foles’ 149.3 in Green Bay in 2013. He wasn’t just good. He was very good. It’s going to be an interesting two weeks.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Let’s see how former Eagles did around the NFL in Week 12

Is there anything better than sitting back on Thanksgiving and watching DeSean Jackson carve apart the Cowboys defense? Only if he was doing so in an Eagles uniform. Still, the wideout put on a show on Thursday, as did some other former Eagles throughout the weekend, including Rasul Douglas who had a big pick-6, and Jordan Poyer who snagged his fifth interception of the season.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles beat Jets in Gardner Minshew’s first Philly start, 33 to 18

The Philadelphia Eagles are 6-7 after beating the New York Jets on Sunday. Final score: 33 to 18. Minshew Mania was in effect early on with the Eagles’ backup quarterback lighting up a bad Jets secondary. The Birds needed him to be sharp with their defense inexcusably struggling against a suspect Jets offense early on.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy