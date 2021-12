Working from Home using Amazon is a much better way to faster and larger profits, because Amazon has more than 100 times the customer base than what eBay has. But Amazon is also far more restrictive in its Product Categories. Amazon expects you to be a professional expert in the categories of products that you sell on Amazon. Amazon is also far less tolerant of mistakes. Whereas eBay is far more tolerant of mistakes. This is why there are very few merchants that sell on Amazon, which means there will be less competition. And the competition is reduced even more if you apply for and get approved to sell one of the Gated Categories Like Automotive, Jewelry, Luggage, clothing, etc.,…

