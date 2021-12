The Department of Facilities and Fleet Management recently completed the installation of the EV Charging Stations in front of the James J. McCoart Administration building in the Prince William County Government Complex. The project was completed as scheduled and the stations are open for unrestricted use by the public. The department is working with the vendor to complete software setup and activation to allow management of the stations in terms of user fees and other conditions. The stations are currently open and free to use by the public until the department completes the software setup and activation.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA ・ 5 DAYS AGO