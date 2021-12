9News anchor Kyle Clark is admitting an uncomfortable truth — and challenging local news outlets to find a solution.The intrigue: In a commentary for his prime time "Next" show, Clark acknowledged that his NBC-affiliated TV station covers U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Rifle) differently than any other elected official in Colorado."We hold Congresswoman Boebert to a far lower standard," Clark said. "If we held her to the same standard … we would be here near nightly chronicling the cruel, false and bigoted things Boebert says for attention and fundraising.”Background: Boebert took to the U.S. House floor in November to make Islamaphobic...

