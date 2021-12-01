Oxford shooting suspect recorded video about killing students night before

The suspected shooter in the fatal Oxford High School shooting made a video the night before the attack discussing ways of killing his fellow students.

The 15-year-old sophomore, identified on Wednesday as Ethan Crumbley, made a video the night before he attacked his high school, killing four students and critically injuring multiple others, according to Oakland County Sheriff’s Lt. Tim Willis.

The Associated Press reported that Willis disclosed this information during a court hearing for Crumbley.

Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald stated that the attack was premeditated, pointing to a “mountain of digital evidence” that authorities had recovered.

“This was not just an impulsive act,” she said.

Crumbley faces a multitude of charges, including one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to commit murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in commission of a felony.

McDonald said on Wednesday that she intends to charge Crumbley as an adult.

"This is unspeakable. We send our kids to school. We think that they're going to be safe, so the only thing that I can do as the prosecutor is ensure that I will do everything I can to prosecute this case and pursue justice for these victims but also to speak out and say that we need better gun laws," said McDonald.

Judge Nancy Carniak on Wednesday also ordered that Crumbley be transferred from the juvenile facility where he was originally held to a county jail, the AP reported, saying she would “err on the side of caution." He is to be held without bond.