ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Conners season 4 episode 9 return date hopes at ABC

cartermatt.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter tonight’s new episode, are you interested in learning The Conners season 4 episode 9 return date at ABC? What about getting more news on what lies ahead?. There are a few different things worth talking about here, but let’s start off with this: The fact that there is no new...

cartermatt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'The Conners' EPs Are Open to More Live Episodes (Exclusive)

The Conners has pulled off the feat of broadcasting a totally live episode not once, but twice. And based on what executive producers Bruce Helford and Dave Caplan told PopCulture this week, the idea of another one is not totally out of the question. The ABC sitcom, which is a sequel to Roseanne, first when live during Season 2, Episode 12 ("Live From Lanford"), to have the family give live commentary on the 2020 New Hampshire Democratic primary. They pulled it off again in Season 4, Episode 1 ("Trucking Live in Front of a Fully Vaccinated Studio Audience"), where they had Conners fans video call in during the live broadcast, playing extended members of the family. But will they do it again?
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 7 Release Date, Time, Spoilers

‘Yellowstone‘ season 4 is wrapped in exciting new conflicts, but the central one remains the Duttons’ quest for revenge on their assailants. So far, we know that Garrett Randall, Jamie’s biological father ordered the hit on the Duttons, but in the sixth episode of the season, his reasons for the action appear to be pretty conceited. Meanwhile, John is forced to step in and diffuse the situation at the bunkhouse. His decision raises a question mark over the futures of Laramie and Teeter at the Yellowstone Ranch. As a result, there’s plenty to look forward to in the next episode, and here’s everything we know about ‘Yellowstone’ season 4 episode 7!
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? ‘Last Soldier Down’ details

Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? If you’re looking for an answer to that or a larger look at where things are going, we’re happy to get into it!. The first order of business here, of course, is recognizing where things are now … and it’s not great if you’re a longtime fan eager for more. There is no new episode tonight, and there’s also not one through the remainder of the holiday season. The show is going to return on Sunday, January 2 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern with a story entitled “Lost Soldier Down.” What’s notable about it? First things first, it’s being directed by none other than Daniela Ruah! It also happens to be a fun one for Deeks as he gets into some home renovations. Will there be a big, important case at the center of the hour? Absolutely, but there are absolutely still some reasons for us to smile here and there.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mxdwn.com

Starz’s ‘Outlander’ Season Six Return Date Released

Starz’s Outlander will return with its sixth season on Sunday, March 6, 9 p.m., according to Deadline. Diana Gabaldon (Voyager), the author of the series of books that the series is based on, released news of the release date at Monday’s launch of the ninth book in the series, entitled Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episode 9#Episodes#The Next Episode#Abc#Dvr
cartermatt.com

Is Station 19 new tonight on ABC? Season 5 episode 7 spoilers

Is Station 19 new tonight on ABC? Are you ready to dive into season 5 episode 7 already? Rest assured, we’ve got plenty of information to dive into within this piece!. The first order of business, of course, is addressing the main elephant in the room: There is no new episode of the firefighter drama on the air tonight. Not only that, but there’s not a new episode on next week, either. What’s the reason behind this? Let’s just say that it has to do with today being Thanksgiving, and next week being a time when ABC probably does not want to compete with the Annie Live! musical event on NBC. Station 19 will be back on December 9 with “A House Is Not a Home,” a story about grieving, but then also determining the future of Pru. Also, can we get a little more of Andy back at her actual station … please?
TV SERIES
showbizjunkies.com

‘Magnum P.I.’ Season 4 Episode 8 Photos, Plot and Air Date

Thomas attempts to figure out what Higgins is up to on CBS’s Magnum P.I. season four episode eight, “A Fire in the Ashes.” Directed by Lisa Robinson from a script by David Slack, episode eight will air on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT. Jay Hernandez returns to lead...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Walking Dead: World Beyond season 3: Is it renewed, canceled?

Following tonight’s finale on AMC, can you expect The Walking Dead: World Beyond season 3 to happen? Or, are we actually at the end? There is a lot of stuff that we gotta talk through here. First and foremost, though, we have to share the bad news: There is, unfortunately,...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
cartermatt.com

Chucky season 2: Is it renewed, canceled? Premiere date hopes

Following today’s big season 1 finale, can you expect a Chucky season 2 renewal — and if so, when can you expect new episodes to premiere?. The first order of business we have here is sharing the good news: There IS more of the USA Network / Syfy series coming down the road! This was confirmed yesterday, with show creator, showrunner, and executive producer Don Mancini saying the following per Variety:
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Season 7 fall finale chatter

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Are you ready to check out the season 7 fall finale? There’s a lot of hype around this upcoming episode, as it is presenting something we don’t see all that often within this world: A story set during the holiday season. Just think about it like this: We don’t often get episodes of any One Chicago show airing during the month of December!
CHICAGO, IL
cartermatt.com

Succession season 3 video: J. Smith-Cameron dishes on Gerri, Roman

There are only two episodes left in Succession season 3 and yes, the idea of that is absolutely terrible. It’s hard to imagine the show coming to an end soon, even if there’s a season 4 on the way!. Yet, we at least know that there are some fireworks coming...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Blue Bloods season 12 episode 8 photo: What is Baker’s role?

There’s another photo out there from Blue Bloods season 12 episode 8 worth talking about, and this one puts the focus on Baker. So what is she going to be up to in “Reality Check”? Unfortunately, the photo above doesn’t give large amount of clues as to what her storyline is going to be — in the end, it may just be tangled up with Frank’s. From what we’ve heard at the moment, Tom Selleck’s character will be in the midst of a debate over a podcast. Should he be going on it? There’s a significant part of him that thinks that this will be a way in order to get his voice out there; however, we know at least one person on his team thinks it may be an ambush. We’ve heard from Garrett in some of the previews that he’s absolutely concerned over the idea.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All spoilers: The Michelle Young reunion

As you prepare for The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All in a matter of days, there is one huge thing to note in advance: A change of time!. This episode, a semi-annual event for Bachelor Nation, will be airing on Monday, December at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. The reasoning for this is to help ensure that Michelle Young’s season concludes before it’s too close to the holidays. Sure, it’s up against Monday Night Football, but we don’t think ABC has the same ratings expectations for this as some other episodes; to us, the Tells All are typically one of the worst episodes of the season. It’s a lot of regurgitation of past events, a few overly-planned segments, and then eventually some funny bloopers that they make you wait most of the show for. (Oh, and did we mention the guys trying to make a name for themselves to get on Bachelor in Paradise?)
TV SHOWS
cartermatt.com

Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS with season 5 episode 8?

Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? Are you finally getting a chance to check out season 5 episode 8? As you would imagine, the curiosity’s been building for this episode ever since the Thanksgiving hiatus began, mostly because we’re gearing up for a showdown. In one corner, we’ve got Dr. Sheldon Cooper. Meanwhile, in the other we’ve got Wendie Malick’s character of President Hagemeyer. What is going to happen here? Who is going to emerge on top? There are a handful of things worth talking through here.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is Legends of Tomorrow new tonight on The CW? Beebo Saves Christmas!

Is Legends of Tomorrow new tonight on The CW? Well, let’s just say that the answer to this is a tad complicated. Technically, we should start off by saying that the superhero show is off for the holiday season, and is currently poised to return on Wednesday, January 12 with the first of its remaining episodes. However, there is very-much still something show-adjacent on the air tonight with the Beebo Saves Christmas animated special. The fact that the network greenlit this shows us that there is still a lot of love for the show behind the scenes; also, who knew that a Furby-like stuffed toy would have the shelf life in the Arrowverse that he has?
TV SERIES
Popculture

'American Idol' Season 20 Premiere Date Set at ABC

American Idol is coming back for a brand new season this spring. ABC announced Thursday that Season 20 of the singing competition – the fifth on its network- will premiere on Sunday, Feb. 27. Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie and host Ryan Seacrest are all returning this season as they scour the country for the next singing superstar.
TV SHOWS
cartermatt.com

Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 6 spoilers: Is the truth out there?

As we prepare for Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 6 on Showtime next weekend, one thing is clear: There is trouble in every direction. Dexter Morgan, for the first time all season, has to be worried about his true identity being exposed in the town of Iron Lake. The title for the hour is “Too Many Tuna Sandwiches,” but we have a feeling that is the least of his concerns.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Raising Dion: Season Two; Netflix Series Return Date and Poster Released

Netflix has set a February release date for season two of the Raising Dion TV series. The streaming service also released a poster teasing the return. Featuring Alisha Wainwright, Ja’Siah Young, Jazmyn Simon, Sammi Haney, and Jason Ritter, the drama series follows a mother and her son, Dion. The boy developed superhero-like powers after the death of her husband and their lives got even more complicated. The first season was released in October 2019.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy