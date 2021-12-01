The Conners season 4 episode 9 return date hopes at ABC

As you prepare for The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All in a matter of days, there is one huge thing to note in advance: A change of time!. This episode, a semi-annual event for Bachelor Nation, will be airing on Monday, December at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. The reasoning for this is to help ensure that Michelle Young’s season concludes before it’s too close to the holidays. Sure, it’s up against Monday Night Football, but we don’t think ABC has the same ratings expectations for this as some other episodes; to us, the Tells All are typically one of the worst episodes of the season. It’s a lot of regurgitation of past events, a few overly-planned segments, and then eventually some funny bloopers that they make you wait most of the show for. (Oh, and did we mention the guys trying to make a name for themselves to get on Bachelor in Paradise?)
