The decision Carl Nassib made this offseason to be open about his sexuality has made a huge influence in the world of sports and he is now being recognized for that. Last week, Forbes released their annual "30 Under 30" list of 2022, which highlights young professionals who have made an impact and reached high levels of success before reaching the age of 30. Nassib earned the distinguished honor of being a part of that list in the sports category.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO