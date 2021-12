The challenges in Halo Infinite are integral to the battle pass progression system. After all, completing challenges is the only way to earn the experience needed to level up your battle pass that unlocks new cosmetics. Like many live-service games, Halo Infinite’s challenges reset either after a day or a week depending on the category. Anyone stepping into the free Halo Infinite multiplayer beta should be aware of how challenges work, when they reset, and what changes each week. Thankfully, things remain fairly predictable, but it’s possible that the challenge system or reset time could be altered in the future. For now, however, here’s how everything works.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO