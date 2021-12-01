Clemson defensive coaches to see top prospects in Alabama HS game tonight

Members of Clemson’s staff will be at an Alabama high school game tonight to see a number of top prospects on the Tigers’ recruiting radar.

The Clemson Insider has confirmed that multiple Clemson defensive assistants, including defensive tackles coach Todd Bates and defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall, will be in attendance for the Alabama Class 7A state championship game between Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.) and Central (Phenix City, Ala.).

We expect Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables to be at the game as well. He has been in Alabama on Wednesday and was seen with Bates earlier at Jackson-Olin High School in Birmingham. TCI reported that Venables and Bates were there to check in on 2025 defensive lineman Jourdin Crawford and 2023 linebacker Eric Muse.

The Thompson-Central game will feature a bunch of big-time recruits that Clemson has been involved with, including Thompson 2023 five-star defensive tackle Peter Woods (pictured above) and Thompson 2023 five-star cornerback Tony Mitchell, as well as Central 2023 four-star defensive end Tomarrion Parker and Central 2023 four-star wide receiver Karmello English.

Clemson has extended offers to both Woods and Mitchell. Woods visited campus during the Dabo Swinney Camp in June and returned to Clemson for the Boston College and Florida State games in October.

