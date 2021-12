In the past month, an ASC physician-owner and a former ASC CEO both announced that they will be running for political office in 2022. 1. Orthopedic surgeon and ASC owner Al Olszewski, MD, is running for a Montana congressional seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Dr. Olszewski began his practice at Whitefish, Mont.-based Flathead Valley Orthopedics in 1998 and has served as a healthcare adviser in Montana since 2009. He also was elected to the Montana House of Representatives in 2014 and served in the state Senate from 2016-2020.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO