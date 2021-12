Petersburg High School’s volleyball team won two and lost two at the Region Five 2A tournament in Haines last weekend. The Vikings and other teams were late to the competition after their ferry had to return to Juneau Friday afternoon in bad weather with a heavy load on deck. They eventually made it to Haines that evening and won their opening match in three games over Metlakatla. Petersburg lost Saturday morning in three games to top seed Klawock, beat Haines 3-0 later Saturday and lost 3-0 to Craig on Sunday.

