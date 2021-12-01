ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

DTN Grain Close: Markets Claw Back Gains; Kansas City Wheat Finishes Lower

By Tregg Cronin, DTN Contributing Analyst
agfax.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWednesday saw a mostly favorable trading session in the ag space with gains led by soybeans and soymeal, which finished up 0.99% and 2.08%, respectively. Kansas City wheat turned in a disappointing session, closing down...

agfax.com

Comments / 0

Related
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Mixed as Financial Markets Recover

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn is up 3/4 cent per bushel, January soybeans are down 1 1/2 cents, and March KC wheat is up 2 1/2 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grain markets are mixed in early morning trade with corn and most wheat contracts higher while the soy complex is mixed with beans near unchanged, meal lower and oil sharply higher. The Holiday doldrums have kicked in, even with the December WASDE still to come on Thursday.
MARKETS
DailyFx

Gold Price Outlook: XAU Prices Coiling for Potential Move on US Inflation Data?

Gold, CPI, Inflation, Breakeven Rates, Technical Forecast – Talking Points. Gold traders eye US consumer price index data this week. Inflation expectations still down across breakeven rates. XAU/USD volatility cools as 9-day EMA pressures bulls. The price of gold shifted lower into Tuesday’s Asia-Pacific trading session as broader market volatility...
BUSINESS
agfax.com

DTN Cotton Open: Market Eases Off, Awaits Data

After an impressive Monday rally, the cotton market is subsiding Tuesday morning. With the omicron virus deemed less violent, traders may turn their attention more to the traditional drivers of its prices such as export sales and supply-demand data. Wednesday, spot December cotton will expire. It originally came on the...
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Gold, silver up, following solid price gains in crude oil

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are modestly higher in early U.S. trading Tuesday. A strong rally...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dtn#Heating Oil
agfax.com

DTN Cotton Close: Lower on Report Squaring

The cotton market was lower Tuesday as traders began to position themselves for Thursday’s USDA reports. To that end, USDA will issue its weekly exports-sales followed by its monthly supply-demand update Thursday. To the latter, traders essentially are expecting an increase in domestic ending stocks, but a slight reduction in global carryout.
MARKETS
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Hog Futures Experience Heavy Selloff

Outside markets were enthusiastic about exports and economic recovery Tuesday, but the livestock markets focused more on disappointment. Feeder cattle were the only livestock market tempted to test higher prices off and on through Tuesday, but a higher close in corn ultimately took away that temptation. The bulk of the bearishness focused on lean hogs, with clearly lower momentum on the chart attracting a high volume of trend-following traders.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Soybeans Sharply Lower, Reversing Early Gains

Early gains in soybean futures on Tuesday were short-lived as the quick reversal in bean oil sent soybean futures reeling at midday. Soybeans were able to recover a bit, but renewed weakness sent the market to big losses. Wheat and corn, in two-sided trade, firmed to finish with only modest gains.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

Gold futures edge up, even as dollar, yields inch higher

Gold futures were rising slightly on Tuesday, but a rally in global stocks, an advance in Treasury yields and a firming dollar may cap the move for the precious commodity. was trading $4.50, or 0.3%, higher at $1,784 an ounce, after the yellow metal on Monday lost 0.3%. Treasury yields...
MARKETS
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Soybean Futures Move Lower

Corn trade is 2 to 3 cents lower, beans are 10 to 16 cents lower and wheat is 2 cents lower to 1 cents higher. Corn trade is 2 to 3 cents lower Tuesday with range-bound action continuing and fresh news lacking to drive the market in either direction. Ethanol margins should remain in the current range until after Christmas driving season. Basis should remain steady to firmer short term with fall field work on the homestretch.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Markets Lower, Treasury Yields Drop

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn was down 4 cents, January soybeans were down 7 1/2 cents and March KC wheat was down 4 1/4 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Monday, Dow Jones futures and European stocks are off to a higher start with the yield on 10-year Treasury notes at 1.34%, its lowest level in two months. There are no significant reports anticipated Monday and investor concerns over the omicron variant appear to be easing.
MARKETS
agfax.com

DTN Cotton Open: Higher on Dow Rebound

The cotton market is posting a triple-digit recovery Monday morning, somewhat encouraged by an improving Dow Jones. Weekend news suggests the omicron variant has not demonstrated strong transmissions as hospitalizations in Africa are not soaring. Still, it will take more time for an accurate assessment. USDA ended its reporting on...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Hogs Hungry for Technical Support

The cattle contracts are trading mixed into Monday’s afternoon, but the lean hog complex desperately needs interest from traders to help its dreary trade. The live cattle complex has found support for nearby contracts, but the marketplace is looking for support in both the deferred live cattle contracts and in the hog sector. If the live cattle market can conquer the week with steady to higher cash cattle trade again, then the feeder cattle market stands an excellent chance at rallying.
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

Gold futures end lower, give back some of Friday's gains

Gold futures settled with a loss on Monday, with prices giving back a portion of the more than 1% gain seen on Friday. Gold's Friday move higher was "tempered" as "risk aversion cooled off and the U.S. dollar caught a bid," said Stephen Flood, director of bullion services at GoldCore. "All eyes are on Friday's U.S. CPI release to gauge how inflation is trending, expect fireworks if a deterioration occurs," he said. "Investors are also keenly eying the Fed's meeting on December 14 & 15th to see how interest rate policy will adjust to inflation." February gold fell $4.40, or nearly 0.3%, to settle at $1,779.50 an ounce.
BUSINESS
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Cattle Finish Higher, Hogs Plunder

Heading into Tuesday’s trade, the hog market is hoping to find some support as Monday was a rough day for the market. The cattle contracts ending up rounding out the Monday fully higher, but hogs struggled throughout the cash and futures markets. Feedlots have yet to disclose their asking prices for the week, but they aren’t going to be easily persuaded into selling cattle for steady money this week.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Feedlots Will Look for Higher Cash

Friday’s trade was somewhat lackluster as there was little remaining for traders to get excited about. There was a limited amount of cattle traded at prices in line with earlier in the week. Hog cutouts are on a yoyo with traders unable to guess each day what they will be, much less a trend.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

Fertilizer Prices Continue to Climb, 2022 Planted Acreage Analysis Continues

DTN writer Russ Quinn reported last week that, “Nitrogen fertilizers maintained their spot as the clear leaders as average retail fertilizer prices continued to climb higher the fourth week of November 2021, according to sellers surveyed by DTN. “Seven of the eight major fertilizers recorded considerable moves higher compared to...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Renewed Buying in Soy Meal Helps Row Crops End Higher

January soybean meal closed up $9.80 Friday and was the leading percentage gainer in the grain sector, encouraging corn and soybean prices to higher closes. All three U.S. wheats suffered double-digit losses, influenced by news of a possible export quota coming to Russia. March corn closed up 7 1/4 cents...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Cotton Close: Market Ends Week on Higher Note

After getting beat down every day, the cotton market did manage a positive close Friday, albeit a small positive close. From last Friday to this Friday, the cotton market suffered an extraordinary loss encompassing some 13.00 cents or about a 12% decline. Of course, the big, bearish driver of cotton...
MARKETS
agfax.com

Minnesota: 2021 Variety Crop Trial Results Available Now

The Minnesota Agricultural Experiment Station (MAES) and the College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences (CFANS) have published the 2021 Minnesota Field Crop Trials. Visit here to see variety trials for 10 different Minnesota crops. Follow these links to find the alfalfa, barley, canola, corn grain, corn silage, oat,...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy